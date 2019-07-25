PITTSBURGH — At times throughout this 17-game, 17-day stretch to open the second half of the season, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has stolen a day here, stolen a day there for a regular to get his rest. He did it Sunday for Paul Goldschmidt, found a day in the previous week for Paul DeJong, and has swapped his catchers back and forth to keep them both fresh.
The benefit of that arrives Thursday afternoon, at PNC Park, in the finale of this eight-game road trip back into being a factor.
Rather than going with a getaway-game lineup that unloads the bench in one group, Shildt is dancing with the group what brung him, if you will. There isn't a recent regular getting the break. There isn't an everyday player coming off the bench for a late move. They're already there, and Shildt has been building toward that lineup by spotting days off instead of wholesale breaks. It also sets up the team for its return this weekend to Busch Stadium to face Houston.
The Cardinals could be in first place in the division by the end of the day.
Some quick notes from the pre-game chat with the manager:
- Matt Carpenter will not be rejoining the team Friday. After a discussion with his manager, the team and player have decided for him to spend at least another day and possibly into the weekend with Class AAA Memphis.
- Yadier Molina (thumb tendon) and Marcell Ozuna (hand fractures) are set to meet with specialists in the coming days to measure the recovery of their grip strength and their healing. Ozuna has seen a steep improvement in recent days as he nears a return.
- Jedd Gyorko will participate in baseball activities Friday with the team during batting practice, and then a conversation will happen Saturday to determine if he starts a rehab assignment before the start of next week.
And here is the lineup that the Cardinals are taking into the series finale against Pittsburgh, backing Miles Mikolas:
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Dexter Fowler, CF
3. Jose Martinez, RF
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Matt Wieters, C
8. Yairo Munoz, LF
9. Miles Mikolas, P
And before I could finish updating the notes from the pre-game media access the Cardinals have already taken a 1-0 lead and have as many runs in the first inning as the Pirates have outs. So, we'll be updating that throughout the afternoon here at C-Beat, too.