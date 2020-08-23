Cardinals All-Star DeJong returns from COVID-19 list, starts at shortstop in series finale vs. Reds

When the global pandemic shuttered spring training and brought baseball to a complete halt in March, few players looked as ready for the regular season to start right that moment than shortstop Paul DeJong.

He had hit four home runs in the Grapefruit League, was toying with a .500 batting average (13-for-28), and had more RBIs (eight) than strikeouts (seven).

The work he put in all winter to adjust his stance at the plate, quiet his rhythm, and introduce breathing exercises to reduce the "anxiety" he described at the plate with runners in scoring position, was showing quick returns.

The the game stopped.

When the season resumed, DeJong seemed to have the same feel, that same timing. Work in St. Louis at SLU with teammates Tommy Edman and Kolten Wong had allowed him to continue the drills of winter into the workouts of summer, and once the July training camp got started DeJong continued being one of the better hitters in the lineup -- a necessity for a team turning to him as the cleanup hitter.

And then his game stopped.