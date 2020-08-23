Cardinals All-Star DeJong returns from COVID-19 list, starts at shortstop in series finale vs. Reds

When the global pandemic shuttered spring training and brought baseball to a complete halt in March, few players looked as ready for the regular season to start right that moment than shortstop Paul DeJong.
He had hit four home runs in the Grapefruit League, was toying with a .500 batting average (13-for-28), and had more RBIs (eight) than strikeouts (seven).
The work he put in all winter to adjust his stance at the plate, quiet his rhythm, and introduce breathing exercises to reduce the "anxiety" he described at the plate with runners in scoring position, was showing quick returns.
The the game stopped.
When the season resumed, DeJong seemed to have the same feel, that same timing. Work in St. Louis at SLU with teammates Tommy Edman and Kolten Wong had allowed him to continue the drills of winter into the workouts of summer, and once the July training camp got started DeJong continued being one of the better hitters in the lineup -- a necessity for a team turning to him as the cleanup hitter.
And then his game stopped.
DeJong became part of the COVID-19 outbreak in Milwaukee, testing positive for the virus in that first weekend and learning of his positive test on his birthday. He has not played since July 29 in Minnesota, and while asymptomatic for the virus his workouts were limited. After a turn through Springfield, Mo., DeJong has returned to the active roster Sunday.
Game back on.
DeJong will start at shortstop and bat seventh for the Cardinals on Sunday, a day earlier than original advertised by the team.
He is the second of the 10 players who tested positive for coronavirus to return to the lineup, following catcher Yadier Molina. Pitchers Carlos Martinez and Ryan Helsley are also nearing a decision on their returns, and Martinez could hasten his with a shift to the bullpen.
To make room on the active roster for DeJong, the team optioned Seth Elledge to the alternate-site camp.
Some other pregame notes:
• Carlos Martinez will throw a live batting practice against teammates on Monday at Busch Stadium. Ryan Helsley will have a bullpen session. The Cardinals' need and their readiness after those outings will determine if either is added to the active roster in the middle of the week.
• As reported in Sunday morning's Post-Dispatch, Austin Dean and Lane Thomas have not yet received clearance from Major League Baseball to resume baseball activities with the team. That remained the case as of the latest updates from MLB this morning.
• One of the Cardinals' top prospects, lefty Matthew Liberatore, came to St. Louis this past week to throw a sim game against Molina and DeJong to help them get their timing. Liberatore threw a seven-inning game, so the two veteran players were able to get ample at-bats.
Here are the lineups for Sunday's series finale:
CARDINALS
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Brad Miller, 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH
4. Matt Carpenter, 1B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Dylan Carlson, RF
9. Harrison Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Daniel Ponce De Leon, RHP
REDS
1. Joey Votto, 1B
2. Nicholas Castellanos, RF
3. Jesse Winker, DH
4. Eugenio Suarez, 3B
5. Mike Moustakas, 2B
6. Shogo Akiyama, CF
7. Mark Payton, LF
8. Freddy Galvis, SS
9. Tucker Barnhart, C
Starting pitcher: Tyler Mahle, RHP
This story will be updated with renewed fervor and vigor throughout the day as news, notes, and anecdotes surface at Busch Stadium. Rick Hummel has the game story for Monday's Post-Dispatch.
