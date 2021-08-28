Cardinals' Andrew Miller goes on IL with another foot blister; Whitley recalled

PITTSBURGH—Lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller, who landed on the Cardinals’ 10-day injured list for 34 days, including all of May, with a toe blister on his right foot, went back on it Saturday with a left foot blister.

Righthanded reliever Kodi Whitley, who had been at Memphis after recovering from back spasms, was recalled from the Class AAA club and is expected here sometime Saturday.

The 36-year-old Miller, who pitched here Thursday, has a 4.94 earned average and 0-0 record. Whitley, when he was with the Cardinals earlier this year when Miller was sidelined, is 0-0 and 6.10 in 12 games.

Whitley was 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 12 games at Memphis with a .193 batting average against.

The Pirates also made a move, designating for assignment veteran outfielder Gregory Polanco, who had been placed on waivers last week but had been gone unclaimed, perhaps because of his big contract.

Meanwhile, Adam Wainwright, who has won seven consecutive starts against the Pirates, will seek his 21st career win against them Saturday night. Wainwright, who is 12-7, will be pitching as a starter to catcher Yadier Molina for the 299th time.