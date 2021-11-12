Cardinals' Arenado wins a little Platinum to go with his Gold Glove

Atop the Cardinals winning a record five individual Gold Gloves earlier this week, third baseman Nolan Arenado took home his fifth consecutive Rawlings Platinum Glove award in the National League and the Cardinals won the National League Platinum Glove Award for team defense, as announced on MLB Network on Friday night.

Arenado has won nine consecutive Gold Gloves — the first eight with Colorado — and his fifth Platinum Glove gave him the most of those, one more than Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, who has nine Gold Gloves.

Speaking on MLB after his award was announced, Arenado, who never has not won a Gold Glove in his nine seasons in the majors, paid tribute to infield coach Stubby Clapp for his constant help and also to Willie McGee for his assistance with the Cardinals’ outfielders.

He said that rookie right fielder Dylan Carlson was not far off Gold Glove status, that the club had two strong defensive shortstops in Paul DeJong and Edmundo Sosa and that Molina was the engine that ignited the whole process.

“I’ve got one more (Platinum) than Yadi and he’s the G.O.A.T (greatest of all-time), so that’s a pretty cool feeling," Arenado said.