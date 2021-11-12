Cardinals' Arenado wins a little Platinum to go with his Gold Glove

Atop the Cardinals winning a record five individual Gold Gloves earlier this week, third baseman Nolan Arenado took home his fifth consecutive Rawlings Platinum Glove award in the National League and the Cardinals won the National League Platinum Glove Award for team defense, as announced on MLB Network on Friday night.
Arenado has won nine consecutive Gold Gloves — the first eight with Colorado — and his fifth Platinum Glove gave him the most of those, one more than Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, who has nine Gold Gloves.
Speaking on MLB after his award was announced, Arenado, who never has not won a Gold Glove in his nine seasons in the majors, paid tribute to infield coach Stubby Clapp for his constant help and also to Willie McGee for his assistance with the Cardinals’ outfielders.
He said that rookie right fielder Dylan Carlson was not far off Gold Glove status, that the club had two strong defensive shortstops in Paul DeJong and Edmundo Sosa and that Molina was the engine that ignited the whole process.
“I’ve got one more (Platinum) than Yadi and he’s the G.O.A.T (greatest of all-time), so that’s a pretty cool feeling," Arenado said.
The Cardinals captured five of the nine individual Gold Glove awards this year with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt winning his fourth, left fielder Tyler O’Neill his second and second baseman Tommy Edman and center fielder Harrison Bader both winning their first.
According to FanGraphs, the Cardinals’ 86 defensive runs led the majors as did their defense’s 47 outs above average.
“This is one of the best defensive teams I’ve ever played on,” said Arenado, who is signed through 2027 with one more opt-out possibility after next season. “We have guys with a lot range.”
The Cardinals shift as other teams do but Arenado said the Cardinals’ defenders are allowed to improvise.
“We don’t have to be in certain holes a whole lot,” he said. “(The coaching staff) kind of trusts us to make our own decisions.
“And Yadi’s the captain of our infield,” said Arenado, who said Molina doesn’t hesitate to move him or any other fielder — even in the outfield — to match what the pitching pattern might be. “He’s always pretty right-on,” Arenado said.
“Yadi’s always thinking so far ahead we can't comprehend what he’s thinking.”
The Platinum Glove individual and team awards were determined by a combination of on-line vote by fans and the SABR defensive index (SDI). “I’ve said it every year, but when (the fans) appreciate my game, it means a lot,” the 30-year-old Arenado said.
“That’s why we work so hard — to put on a show for them.”
Houston shortstop Carlos Correa, a free agent, won the American League Platinum Glove and the Houston Astros captured the team defense Platinum Glove, awarded by the St. Louis-based Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc.
Winter Warm-Up to Ballpark Village
The Cardinals are relocating their annual new year’s fanfest to Ballpark Village and increasing the geography of it to include Busch Stadium so that participants and events can have greater space than afforded in the packed lines and ballrooms of past years.
The 26th annual Winter Warm-up will take place Jan. 15-17. Autograph sites will be spread around BPV. The stadium will house a store, additional autograph stations and the usual vendor hall, along with the clubhouse tours that the team says will be included in the cost of admission to the Warm-up.
Complete details on the Winter Warm-up will be finalized later as the team must be able to adjust if the expiration of the collective-bargaining agreement means a work stoppage that reduces the players’ participation in the event. The ongoing pandemic also could require adjustments.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 26 at the team’s web site. The Warm-up, which was virtual this past year, is the leading fundraiser for the club’s charitable arm, Cardinals Care. (Derrick Goold)