SAN DIEGO — With a series of pointed comments made this past week, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt attempted to change the lens through which his meandering team could be seen, not by altering the hue but by shifting the focus to the things it does well.
There is one big, pulsating flaw that keeps getting in the way.
The Cardinals reached the midway point of the season Saturday as a losing team, their record and their success taking on water because their offense is the anchor dragging them deeper into an abyss. Tommy Edman led off the game in his native San Diego with a solo home run, and the Cardinals stood idly by as the Padres scored 11 unanswered runs for an ugly, brutish 12-2 victory that sends the Cardinals to their fifth consecutive loss and leaves them with concerns that demand answers. The only lens that can see some positives are binoculars as they’re receding from view.
Manny Machado and Franmil Reyes hit two homers apiece – one each off starter Dakota Hudson and reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon – to leave the Cardinals is persisting disarray. Padres starter Chris Paddack struck out eight and held the Cardinals to one run on two hits in six innings.
The Cardinals finished the first half of their 162-game schedule at 40-41. The Cardinals also had a losing record at the midway point in 2017. Those are two of the four times since 2000 that the Cardinals have had a losing record after 81 games. They have not had losings records at the midpoint in this short of span since 1997-99, when they got 81 games into each of those seasons with a losing record.
While the seven runs Hudson (6-4) allowed after an error in the second inning catapulted the Padres toward the rout, the drag on the Cardinals continues to be their offense.
San Diego tied the game in the second on a groundball RBI, pulled away with back-to-back home runs later in the inning, and somewhere in the middle scored enough runs that these current Cardinals had little chance of rallying. The Padres scored more runs Saturday than the Cardinals did all week. Edman’s solo home run – the first hit by a rookie to leadoff a game since Bo Hart in June 2003 – was the Cardinals’ first RBI by a position player in 26 innings. The previous one was Tuesday. Entering Sunday’s finale of the series and of the month, the Cardinals have scored three runs in their previous 34 innings.
If May was a mess in the standings, then June brought gloom to the lineup.
The Cardinals’ 87 runs scored in the month are the fewest in the National League, and they are almost 20 fewer than the next-closest club. No other team in the NL Central had scored fewer than 113 runs. The Cardinals .226 average was last in the majors, their .288 on-base percentage in the month last in the NL, and their .364 slugging percentage for June, well, also last in the majors. With Marcell Ozuna on the injured list with a fractured finger, the Cardinals don’t have an everyday player with a slugging percentage better than .500. Edman was the only player on the roster Friday with an average greater than .300.
Throughout the games at Petco Park, the scoreboard posts “Fun Facts” about individual hitters. On Saturday there were things like Paul Goldschmidt having watched the movie “Billy Madison” more than 100 times, or Kolten Wong being accurate with a blowdart. There was another “Fun Fact” on the scoreboard, too. Well, for the home team.
The Cardinals don’t score much.
They have 10 runs in the past five games.
The Padres had that many by the end of the sixth inning Saturday.
The Cardinals had two hits at that same point.
Several batters before Hudson’s start unraveled at the end of back-to-back homers, he pulled the first thread with a poor throw to second base.
Hudson had already hit a batter and walked another batter to open the second inning when he got a groundball back to him and a chance at two outs. The Padres had given him the moment to reclaim the inning, and bring the pitcher up with two outs and a batter at third base. Hudson went wild. His throw to second pulled his teammate off the base, and instead of a double play and two outs, Hudson had an error and the bases loaded. Paddack skipped a grounder to the right side that tied the game, 1-1, with his first big-league RBI.
Hudson struck out former teammate Greg Garcia for the second out.
Then the rout was on.
In their second looks at Hudson, the top four batters in the Padres’ line laced hits with increasing degrees of damage. Fernando Tatis Jr. singled. He took third on Eric Hosmer’s single. Both of them scored on Machado’s three-run homer to center field. That homer, Machado’s 18th of the season, came on an 0-2 pitch. The next pitch from Hudson, Franmil Reyes planted in the left-field seats for his 23rd homer of the season. For the second time in as many days, the Padres pulled away from the Cardinals with back-to-back home runs
In the span of five batters, a tie game mushroomed into 7-1 lead for San Diego. Due to the butterfly effect of the throw at the beginning of the inning, six of the runs were unearned, but not undeserved.
Hudson didn’t see the end of the second.
The first-year starter has been one of the top rookie pitchers in the National League, and he has been the Cardinals’ most consistent through their worst months. The game’s best groundball-getter in any rotation, Hudson had thrown eight consecutive quality starts going into Saturday’s game. He allowed as many runs in the second inning (seven) as he had in his previous five starts – a stretch games that spanned 32 1/3 innings and included five wins for the Cardinals. When Shildt referred this past week to needing more consistency from the starting rotation, Hudson was the example. The seven runs he allowed in 1 2/3 innings were the most since May 7 when he allowed eight, six of which were unearned.
Into the breach the Cardinals turned to Daniel Ponce de Leon. Impressive every time the Cardinals have called on him this season, Ponce de Leon finished the second inning and absorb enough of the game to save the Cardinals for Sunday.
Ponce de Leon retired six of the first seven batters he faced, striking out three of them. He became the first Cardinals’ pitcher since Al Hrabosky in Sept. 1974 to have at last nine strikeouts in a relief appearance. Nine is the club record, matched now by Ponce de Leon. In 5 1/3 innings, Ponce de Leon held the Padres to four runs on five hits and two walks. He allowed two home runs, and the righthander came one strikeout shy of becoming the first reliever since Randy Johnson, Hall of Famer, with at least 10 strikeouts in relief. Johnson struck out 16 in seven innings of relief vs. San Diego in 2001.
Cardinals recall outfield reinforcements, O'Neill and Thomas, as Ozuna goes on IL
The Cardinals' ongoing search for a consistent offense will continue without the aid of their most reliable power threat, and to compensate for the absence of Marcell Ozuna the Cardinals are bringing up multiple outfielders.
Tyler O'Neill joined the team in San Diego, as expected, on Saturday, and Lane Thomas will be at Petco Park shortly before game time.
Both players were promoted from Class AAA Memphis.
O'Neill replaces Ozuna on the active roster and in the starting lineup, where he'll be playing left field vs. the Padres on Saturday night. Ozuna has multiple small fractures along the base of his ring and middle fingers. The damage was done Friday night when he dove back into first base trying to avoid a pickoff throw. The fractures will keep him out for an extended period.
Ozuna will travel to St. Louis on Sunday to see a hand specialist.
O'Neill has three two-hit games since returning to the Redbirds' lineup from a hamstring injury. He has three homers in his past six games.
Thomas, a reliable center fielder, has also had his season slowed by injuries. The 23-year-old had a breakout year in 2018, and this season he's hit .237 with a .718 OPS in 55 games for Triple-A Memphis. Thomas takes John Brebbia's spot on the active roster.
Brebbia went on the Paternity List and traveled immediately to Atlanta to be present at the birth of his wife's and his first child.
He can remain on the list, officially, for three days and is expected to miss the entirety of the Seattle series. He will rejoin the team in San Francisco.
Here's the lineup:
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Jose Martinez, RF
3. Paul DeJong, SS
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Dexter Fowler, CF
7. Yadier Molina, C
8. Kolten Wong, 2B
9. Dakota Hudson, P
This article will be updated with the lineup and additional information about the injuries and promotions.