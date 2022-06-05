Cardinals augment pitching staff with rookie Walsh as outfielder Dickerson goes on injured list

CHICAGO — There will be more moves in the coming days and the potential for outfielders returning from their rehab assignments, but first, for at least one Sunday night on the north side of Chicago, the Cardinals opted to add a pitcher.

Given the theme of the weekend, that should not be a surprise.

Outfielder Corey Dickerson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a tear in his left calf muscle. Dickerson injured his leg early in Saturday's doubleheader, and he was replaced by Albert Pujols, who appeared, unexpectedly, in his 3,000th game. To take Dickerson's spot on the active roster, the Cardinals promoted right-hander Jake Walsh.

He was just eligible to return to the major leagues after spending the minimum 15 days in the minors after his option.

Walsh gives the Cardinals another late-game arm a day after using Ryan Helsley to cover most of three innings and Giovanny Gallegos to cover two. Helsley will not be available Sunday, and, out of the bullpen, neither will Andre Pallante, Zack Thompson, Johan Oviedo, and likely Drew VerHagen. The Cardinals returned Jake Woodford to Class AAA Memphis after he served as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader split.

Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) is starting in left field for Class AAA Memphis. The Cardinals wanted to see him in left for at least a game before determining Monday if he was ready to return from injury or needed an additional two or three games on a rehab assignment. O'Neill homered Saturday to send Memphis to a victory.

Dylan Carlson (torn hamstring) has played this weekend in Class AA Springfield, and he's expected to be in the lineup Sunday as Jack Flaherty also starts for the S-Cards on the first step of his rehab assignment.

Either of the outfielders could join the team for a series at Tampa Bay.

The four-day, five-game series at Wrigley Field reaches its finale Sunday night with a nationally televised game. The winner will win the series after the two rivals split the first four games. The Cardinals have veterans Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina set to start their 315th game together, moving ever closer to the major-league record for starts by a bullpen.

After a start Sunday, they will be one start shy of Warren Spahn and Del Crandall, the Boston/Milwaukee Braves combo that has the second most.

Molina experienced some leg cramping when running to first base late in Sunday's game. He was met at first base by a trainer, but the Cardinals catcher remained in the game, and manager Oliver Marmol said after the game that Molina felt fine and left the ballpark with no worries.

And here is the Cardinals' lineup:

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Albert Pujols, DH

5. Juan Yepez, LF

6. Harrison Bader, CF

7. Yadier Molina, C

8. Edmundo Sosa, SS

9. Brendan Donovan, RF

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

The Cubs are starting lefty Justin Steele. He is 1-5 with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP in 10 games this season.

