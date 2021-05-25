Cardinals' Bader goes on IL with fractured rib

CHICAGO — The Cardinals have had another player go out with a rib fracture. Center fielder Harrison Bader was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right rib hairline fracture suffered Monday when he landed on top of the baseball as he tried to make a diving catch in the third inning of a game with the Chicago White Sox here.
First baseman John Nogowski has been recalled from Class AAA Memphis. Bader, one for his past 20, is hitting .219 with four homers and nine runs batted in. Bader joins shortstop Paul DeJong on the injured list. DeJong sustained a non-displaced left rib fracture when he was hit by a pitch a couple of weeks ago.
Bader opened the season on the IL with a right forearm issue suffered in spring training.
Flaherty could be first Cards starter to open 9-0
Jack Flaherty has a chance to make Cardinals history on Tuesday night when he opposes Harvard-Westlake (California) prep school teammate Lucas Giolito of the White Sox.
If Flaherty is the winning pitcher, he will be the first Cardinals starter to open a season 9-0 and the first major leaguer to do since Houston’s Dallas Keuchel in 2017.
John Gant, who will start on Wednesday for the Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field here, started the 2019 season 10-0 for the Cardinals but all those wins were in relief.
Flaherty’s battery mate Tuesday, Yadi Molina, will move into fifth place in career starts by a catcher at 1,955, passing late Hall of Famer Gary Carter. Next on the list is former Pittsburgh catcher Jason Kendall, who started 1,990 times.
Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez leads at 2,346.
The Flaherty-Giolito matchup will be the first involving pitchers from the same high school since Sept. 25, 2018, also at Guaranteed Rate Field, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. White Sox righthander James Shields, making his final big-league start, opposed Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer, both products of Hart High School in Santa Clarita, California.
Sosa gets hit(s)
On Tuesday, Edmundo Sosa, filling in for DeJong, will start for the eighth consecutive game at shortstop for the Cardinals. Sosa will carry a six-game hitting streak at 11 for 20 and, for the season, has been hit six times, tying him for the National League lead despite the fact he has only 42 plate appearances.
Entering Tuesday’s game, Sosa has a 1.000 OPS, with a .500 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage, to pair with his .382 batting average.
Mikolas heads to Pensacola
Righthander Miles Mikolas, who has forearm tightness, was to fly to Pensacola, Florida Tuesday night for a Wednesday meeting with noted surgeon Dr. James Andrews on a second opinion basis. Before departing, Mikolas texted the Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold, saying, “I am fairly sure based on the current MRI that it is not a major issue. But it is important to be cautious going forward. We are currently gathering more information in order to make the best decision ”
Mikolas, starting for the first time since October, 2019, in a regulation game, lasted four innings on Saturday night in St. Louis before having to come out.
Liberatore heads to Olympic team
Memphis lefthander Matthew Liberatore has been placed on the temporarily inactive list while he joins the training camp roster for the U.S. Olympic team, which will engage in a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics later this month.