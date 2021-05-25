Cardinals' Bader goes on IL with fractured rib

CHICAGO — The Cardinals have had another player go out with a rib fracture. Center fielder Harrison Bader was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right rib hairline fracture suffered Monday when he landed on top of the baseball as he tried to make a diving catch in the third inning of a game with the Chicago White Sox here.

First baseman John Nogowski has been recalled from Class AAA Memphis. Bader, one for his past 20, is hitting .219 with four homers and nine runs batted in. Bader joins shortstop Paul DeJong on the injured list. DeJong sustained a non-displaced left rib fracture when he was hit by a pitch a couple of weeks ago.

Bader opened the season on the IL with a right forearm issue suffered in spring training.

Flaherty could be first Cards starter to open 9-0

Jack Flaherty has a chance to make Cardinals history on Tuesday night when he opposes Harvard-Westlake (California) prep school teammate Lucas Giolito of the White Sox.

If Flaherty is the winning pitcher, he will be the first Cardinals starter to open a season 9-0 and the first major leaguer to do since Houston’s Dallas Keuchel in 2017.