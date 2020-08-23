Cardinals' Bader is No. 1 from No. 9

With the designated hitter available to all teams in every game this season, whether the National League teams felt infringed or not, the premise was that the No. 9 spot would be a more productive one with the pitchers not hitting any more.

But the Cardinals hadn’t made much of an imprint from the last spot in the batting order until Saturday night when Harrison Bader hit his first homer and hustled his way into a double in a 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium.

Until then, No. 9 hitters for the Cardinals had been nothing for their past 15 and four for 42 (.095) for the season with two of Bader’s three hits (in 25 at-bats) infield singles and the other by first baseman John Nogowski, who is back in Springfield. The major league average for the ninth spot had been .220.

Referring to Bader, Shildt had stressed the importance of “having a good at-bat and not worry about the results so much. I thought Harrison had a good approach (Friday) night—worked a walk, scored a run.