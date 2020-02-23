Cardinals' Bader leads off against Mets, followed by Wong

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Harrison Bader, who was two for eight with two doubles in two starts as a leadoff man last season, will be in the No. 1 spot Sunday, followed by Kolten Wong, as the Cardinals take on the New York Mets in their second Grapefruit League game here.

Shortstop Paul DeJong, who will hit third, is the only other 2019 regular starting Sunday although former aces Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez, both counted on to be in the rotation this year, are slotted for the first four innings.

To follow are potential starters Daniel Ponce de Leon and Jake Woodford. John Gant and Ryan Helsley will be the first two Cardinals pitchers on Monday when they play the Miami Marlins in Jupiter and Austin Gomber and Alex Reyes will pitch on Tuesday against Washington.

Dylan Carlson, who was two for two as a reserve on Saturday, will start in right field and hit fifth against Mets lefthander Steven Matz. Former Cardinal Matt Adams is in the Mets' lineup at first base and former footballer Tim Tebow is in left field batting ninth for New York.