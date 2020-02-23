Cardinals' Bader to lead off against Mets, followed by Wong

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Harrison Bader, who was two for eight with two doubles in two starts as a leadoff man last season, will be in the No. 1 spot Sunday, followed by Kolten Wong, as the Cardinals take on the New York Mets in their second Grapefruit League game here.

Shortstop Paul DeJong, who will hit third, is the only other 2019 regular starting Sunday although former aces Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez, both counted on to be in the rotation this year, are slotted for the first four innings.

To follow are potential starters Daniel Ponce de Leon and Jake Woodford. John Gant and Ryan Helsley will be the first two Cardinals pitchers on Monday when they play the Miami Marlins in Jupiter.

Dylan Carlson, who was two for two as a reserve on Saturday, will start in right field and hit fifth against Mets lefthander Steven Matz.

CARDINALS LINEUP

1. Harrison Bader cf

2. Kolten Wong 2b

3. Paul DeJong ss

4. Matt Wieters c

5. Dylan Carlson rf

6. Andrew Knizner dh

7. Yairo Munoz 3b