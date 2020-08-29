Cardinals' baserunning blunders contribute to 2-1 extra-inning loss

Paul DeJong popped up with the bases loaded to end the first extra inning Saturday. And then the Cardinals All-Star shortstop committed a baserunning error in the second extra inning by failing to tag up from second on a long fly to center.
The door kept open for the Cleveland Indians was closed in the 12th when Tyler Naquin doubled off Alex Reyes for the go-ahead run in a 2-1 Cleveland victory that resulted in the Cardinals’ second extra-frame loss in three days.
The Cardinals made another baserunning miscue in the 12th after Yadier Molina, the designated runner at second, went to third on a wild pitch. With one out, Matt Carpenter grounded to first baseman Carlos Santana, who bobbled the ball as he was about to step on the bag and, after recovering the ball, did step on the bag for the second out.
Molina, running between third and home, stopped and then motioned it was a foul ball. It wasn’t and third baseman Jose Ramirez, after receiving Santana's throw, tagged out Molina to end the game on a play that was not reviewable.
Manager Mike Shildt did not feel the need to talk to DeJong or Molina about what happened. He was more concerned by the Cardinals going one for 15 with men in scoring position.
“The fact of the matter was that we had a lot of opportunities and we couldn’t get the hit," he said.
“We’ve got to execute on offense when we’ve got runners in scoring position, whether it’s a regular game or extra innings.
“At the end of the day, it’s about scoring runs. We’ve got to figure out a way to score runs when we have opportunities in situational hitting and approach is a big part of that.”
Molina ties Red
Molina’s seventh-inning single to right Saturday at Busch Stadium created two deadlocks
One is that his 1,980th career hit tied Molina with Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst for sixth place on the Cardinals’ career list. The other is that the hit, with Brad Miller running off first base on a full-count pitch, set up a Cardinals’ run as they finally drew even with the Cleveland Indians for the first time in the series.
Matt Carpenter’s single to right plated Miller and the Cardinals caught the Indians 1-1 after reliever James Karinchak had replaced dominating starter Carlos Carrasco.
The Cardinals still had two runners on with one out after Carpenter’s hit but Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader both struck out.
The game went to the Cardinals' first 10th inning of the season, still at 1-1 after closer Giovanny Gallegos had spun 1 2/3 nifty innings for the Cardinals.
Both teams missed good chances to score in the 10th. Paul DeJong popped up with the bases loaded for the Cardinals' final out in the inning. Then, in the 11th DeJong failed on the bases.
Starting the inning as the runner at second base, DeJong strayed too far off second as Goldschmidt flied to the center-field wall and, after retreating to tag, remained at second. This enabled the Indians to walk Brad Miller intentionally, setting up a double-play situation which Molina hit into, sending the game to the 12th.
Flaherty continues record August work
Cardinals righthander Jack Flaherty, statistically the top pitcher since 1920 for career games started in August (minimum of 10), was seeking to improve on his 9-1 record and 0.94 earned run average for the month when he took on a Cleveland lineup that had rolled up 20 hits the night before at Busch Stadium.
Flaherty, whose earned run average and opponents’ batting average of .136 were lowest in history for the past 100 Augusts, was touched up by Jose Ramirez for a first-inning solo homer and a third-inning single on Saturday. But, on the single to center, Sandy Leon, waved home by Indians third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh and with All-Star Francisco Lindor due up next, was gunned down by a throw from center fielder Harrison Bader. That kept the Cardinals’ deficit at 1-0.
But the Cardinals were doing little with Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, who had just recovered from a bout with leukemia at this time year ago.
Paul Goldschmidt doubled to right with two out in the first inning when right fielder Tyler Naquin couldn’t hold onto the ball after crashing into the wall. But Goldschidtd was stranded when Brad Miller popped up.
In the fourth, Goldschmidt got the Cardinals’ second hit when his bouncer to third hit off the bag and Ramirez had no throw. Miller walked but Yadier Molina, one hit shy of Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst for sixth place in Cardinals history at 1,980, rolled into a double play.
After Flaherty dodged a two-out single in the Indians’ fifth, he had sailed past the 80-pitch mark and the Cardinals had lefthander Genesis Cabrera warming up.
Cabrera struck out three in a scoreless sixth but left with a cracked nail on his left middle finger prior to the seventh, with lefthander Austin Gomber then summoned.
Gomber walked the first two men he faced but escaped damage with the help of catcher Molina, who threw out pinch runner Delino DeShields trying to steal third.
Cardinals option Ponce de Leon
Righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, who seemed to have lost his spot in the rotation Friday night when he was knocked out in the first inning of a 14-2 loss to Cleveland, lost his spot on the active roster Saturday. He was optioned to the club’s alternate training site in Springfield as the Cardinals brought up four players from that site.
Other than Jake Woodford and Tyler Webb, every pitcher who worked in Friday’s debacle, including infielder Max Schrock, found himself off the active roster Saturday, with Junior Fernandez, who was tagged for six runs in one inning, also optioned to the alternate site. Schrock, who pitched a scoreless ninth, likewise was optioned and lefthander Ricardo Sanchez was placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm soreness.
Joining the club are four players who already have been here in first baseman John Nogowski, lefthanded reliever Rob Kaminsky and righthanded relievers Seth Elledge and Ryan Meisinger. Elledge notably has been impressive.
Manager Mike Shildt talked to Ponce de Leon Saturday morning and the righthander said he understood the demotion. It will be brief, though. The Cardinals are allowed to have a 29th man on their roster for doubleheaders and Ponce de Leon will be that man, Shildt said.
The Cardinals will have a doubleheader at Chicago against the Cubs next Saturday and then have home doubleheaders against Minnesota and Detroit on Sept. 8 and Sept. 10.
Ponce de Leon walked four in a 2/3 inning stint on Friday. “You’re never far off either way in this game sometimes,” Shildt said. “And I don’t feel like ‘Ponce’ is way, way off. Clearly, it wasn’t a positive outing. Things snowballed a little bit.”
Shildt said that rookie Johan Oviedo will take Ponce de Leon’s start on Wednesday at Cincinnati. The plan appears to be for Carlos Martinez, stretching out at Springfield, to start one game of the doubleheader in Chicago. Shildt said COVID-19 casualty Martinez, who threw two seamless innings of batting practice on Thursday, would be able to throw 70 to 75 pitches when he returns.
“He’s still got another solid week-plus there,” Shildt said, although the projected Saturday start would be only a week off.
Oviedo, 22, has made two starts for the Cardinals and permitted two runs in five innings in each of them. “What I appreciate about him,” said Shildt, “is he finds a way to throw strikes and not make the situation bigger than it is.”
Wieters on the way; Wong, Carlson sit
Joining the club soon will be backup catcher Matt Wieters, recovering from a broken toe suffered some 10 days ago. Shildt said Wieters, who was running before Saturday’s game, would accompany the team on a trip to Cincinnati and Chicago next week with a corresponding roster to be made “at the appropriate time.”
“He feels like he’s getting every day,” said Shildt.
Kolten Wong, one for his last 16 and down to .214, got a day off at second and Tommy Edman played there. Outfielder Dylan Carlson, who whiffed three times on Friday also was out for Harrison Bader.
Jack Flaherty, who tossed five innings of one-hit shutout ball against Kansas City on Monday, will seek his third consecutive victory Saturday. Cleveland will employ righthander Carlos Carrasco, who has returned to the rotation after sitting out a good chunk of last season battling leukemia.
Both teams are wearing No 42 jerseys again Saturday, one day after the official Jackie Robinson Day.
Going up, going down
To illustrate how little Cleveland had done offensively until Friday, the 20 hits the Indians had in 44 at-bats off Cardinals pitching raised their season batting average to just .227. It had been .217 before the game.
But even more striking was the fact that the Cardinals’ batting average against their staff, a major-league best of .184, rose to .201, which still was the lowest in the majors.
