Cardinals' baserunning blunders contribute to 2-1 extra-inning loss

Paul DeJong popped up with the bases loaded to end the first extra inning Saturday. And then the Cardinals All-Star shortstop committed a baserunning error in the second extra inning by failing to tag up from second on a long fly to center.

The door kept open for the Cleveland Indians was closed in the 12th when Tyler Naquin doubled off Alex Reyes for the go-ahead run in a 2-1 Cleveland victory that resulted in the Cardinals’ second extra-frame loss in three days.

The Cardinals made another baserunning miscue in the 12th after Yadier Molina, the designated runner at second, went to third on a wild pitch. With one out, Matt Carpenter grounded to first baseman Carlos Santana, who bobbled the ball as he was about to step on the bag and, after recovering the ball, did step on the bag for the second out.

Molina, running between third and home, stopped and then motioned it was a foul ball. It wasn’t and third baseman Jose Ramirez, after receiving Santana's throw, tagged out Molina to end the game on a play that was not reviewable.

Manager Mike Shildt did not feel the need to talk to DeJong or Molina about what happened. He was more concerned by the Cardinals going one for 15 with men in scoring position.