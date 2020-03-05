Cardinals bash three homers in one inning; Mets' No 9 batter hits for cycle in 7-7 tie

Center fielder Harrison Bader committed a throwing error in the inning and also had another ball go over his head and to the wall. But Bader also had bailed out Wainwright in the first with a stellar diving catch to his right on Dominic Smith.

Kolten Wong, who looks more and more like the Cardinals’ leadoff man this season, singled in each of his first two three times at bat. The third, a bunt single, preceded Carpenter’s homer.

Thomas’ homer followed singles by Yadier Molina and Dexter Fowler, who had been one for 19.

Kim fires two scoreless innings

Kwang Hyun Kim, who hadn't pitched since Feb. 26 because of groin discomfort, fired two scoreless innings in relief, giving up his first three hits of the spring. The South Korean lefthander, signed to a two-year contract as a free agent, has worked five innings without giving up a run in three outings.

"My body is at 100 percent right now," said Kim.

“My command was a little off but other than that the result was good. Really happy about it.”

The Cardinals will be off on Friday and Kim said, "I’m really looking forward to the off day. I’m going to get a haircut. We are next to the ocean, so I’m going fishing.”