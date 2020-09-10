Cardinals blast five homers, blister Tigers 12-2 in Game 1 of doubleheader

• Dexter Fowler continues to recover from his stomach ailment, and the Cardinals are not at a point where they believe he will miss the remainder of the season.

"He's still pretty optimistic about playing this year, and so are we," Mozeliak said. "I don't think we're even thinking about that yet. Or maybe a better way to say it is we haven't crossed that bridge."

The team also promoted outfielder Austin Dean from the Springfield, Mo., camp and added reliever Nabil Crismatt to the bullpen as the 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader at Busch Stadium against Detroit.

Crismatt is eligible for both games.

The Cardinals plan to start Jack Flaherty for Game 1 of the afternoon, and then they will use a bullpen start for the second game. Austin Gomber is scheduled to start the game, and has been named the starter for Game 2, with the caveat that he's not needed earlier.