Relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos came within one strike of closing out a series-ending win for the Cardinals, but San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski blasted Gallegos’ 2-2 pitch 417 feet to right field for a two-run home run and gave the Giants the opening they needed. Meanwhile, the Cardinals were forced to try to regroup quickly after having a win in the palm of their collective hand and watching it slip away.

Gallegos, who has a team-high eight saves, gave up his fifth home run of the season and then got out of the inning with the score tied. However, former starter Steven Matz, demoted from the rotation to the bullpen earlier this season, allowed three runs in the 10th inning as the Cardinals lost their fifth consecutive game 8-5 and were swept by the Giants in a three-game set in front of an announced crowd of 39,165 on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Needing three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to extend the game and four runs to win, the Cardinals drew a walk to put the tying run at the plate (with the automatic runner on base due to extra inning rules) with one out, but Nolan Arenado struck out and Jordan Walker lined out to right field to end the game.

The Cardinals (27-42) have now lost 12 of their last 15, and they entered the day in last place in the National League Central Division. They’ve fallen to 15 games below .500, a low point for them this season.

The Cardinals have a scheduled day off Thursday, and that’ll be followed by 11 days on the road, including a weekend series in New York against the Mets followed by a series against the Nationals in Washington, D.C., then their trip to London where they’ll play the Chicago Cubs in England’s London Stadium as part of the MLB London Series on June 24-25.

Tommy Edman’s second-inning grand slam turned a two-run deficit into a two-run lead, and left-hander Jordan Montgomery made those two runs feel like a mountain as the Cardinals appeared poised to snap their losing streak on the final day of the homestand.

Edman, who started in center field, went 1-for-4 with four RBIs.

Walker (2-for-5, RBI) extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games with an RBI single up the middle in the third inning.

Dylan Carlson (2-for-4) also registered a multi-hit game.

The Cardinals went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Montgomery allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He also struck out seven.

Giants hit the ground running

The Giants (36-32) got out of the gate with three consecutive singles and a run before Montgomery recorded an out in the first inning. Austin Slater singled on a sharply-hit bullet — 103.2 mph exit velocity — shortstop Paul DeJong got his glove on but couldn’t field cleanly.

Rookie Luis Matos, who made his major-league debut, followed with a single on the ground to left field in his first at-bat in the big leagues. Then Thairo Estrada’s looping single into left field scored Slater and gave the Giants a lead quickly and set the tone for a first inning in which Montgomery primarily pitched with his back against the wall.

Thanks to a walk by Wilmer Flores and a Patrick Bailey RBI infield single (second baseman Brendan Donovan made a diving stop on the play), the Giants added a second run before Montgomery and the defense got the first out of the inning.

The first out of the frame came when the sixth batter of the game, LaMonte Wade Jr., hit a chopper to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. The Cardinals' first baseman threw home to get the force out and prevent a third run from scoring.

With the bases loaded, Montgomery got Casey Schmitt to ground into an inning-ending double play. The Giants held a 2-0 lead when the Cardinals to the plate for the first time.

A big swing from Tommy Edman

Trailing by two, the Cardinals loaded the bases against Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani with one out in the second inning thanks to singles by Nolan Arenado, Dylan Carlson and DeJong.

However, the Giants and DeSclafani were within one strike of escaping the inning and stranding the bases loaded after Andrew Knizner struck out swinging and Tommy Edman got to a 2-2 count.

Then the Cardinals, who hadn’t scored more than three runs in each of their previous three games, scored four runs on one swing as Edman turned on a 95-mph fastball and deposited it into the right-field stands.

Edman’s seventh home run of the season gave him his second career grand slam. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound infielder/outfielder hit his first grand slam came on July 18, 2019. Wednesday’s blast also marked the 17th grand slam in Cardinals history by the No. 9 hitter in their batting order. The most recent occurrence was by pitcher Jake Westbrook in 2011, and the last position player to do so was Shawon Dunston in 2000.

Jordan Montgomery takes over

The Cardinals took a 5-2 lead on Walker’s third-inning RBI single, and Montgomery kept his foot on the Giants' offense.

Including the inning-ending double play in the first, Montgomery retired 15 consecutive batters until he walked Flores with two outs in the sixth inning. Montgomery registered six of his seven strikeouts during that 15-batter stretch.

Montgomery didn’t allow an extra-base hit until David Villar’s one-out fly ball in the seventh inning dropped just inside the right-field line for a double. Villar scored a batter later on an RBI single by Mike Yastrzemski, and Montgomery turned the game over to the bullpen with a 5-3 lead in the seventh.

Montgomery recorded back-to-back quality starts for the third time this season.

He’d started the opening game of the homestand with his six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds on June 9.

