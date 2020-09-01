Cardinals bounce Gray swiftly, open up a 6-0 lead in first inning vs. Reds

CINCINNATI — To put in perspective how the Cardinals started Tuesday's game against Sonny Gray and the Reds consider that every Cardinal in the lineup had a plate appearance with a runner in scoring position.

They had gone games without any of them getting one, and here at Great American Ball Park they all got one.

Oh, and it's not yet the second inning.

The Cardinals sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning, got five hits, and opened up a 6-0 lead on the Reds before Gray could get a third out.

He never would.

The Cardinals shoved the Reds righthanded from the game after eight of the first 10 batters reached base. Dexter Fowler had a two-run single, and Kolten Wong, in his second at-bat of the inning, had a hotshot two-run single that came on the final pitch Gray threw.

The top of the first inning lasted so long that it had been 30 minutes since Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim finished his warmup. He needed a batter to get back in that rhythm -- he walked Joey Votto on six pitches -- and then hastily dispatched the Reds with a double play and a strikeout.

***