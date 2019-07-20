CINCINNATI — Their bullpen thinned by recent use and the number of innings relievers had to cover Friday night in a 12-11 victory at Great American Ball Park, the Cardinals added an arm to the roster before Saturday's game against Cincinnati.
Ryan Helsley returned to the majors from Class AAA Memphis, and to create a spot for him on the roster the Cardinals returned infielder Edmundo Sosa.
Helsley gives the Cardinals 14 pitches on the roster.
That is not a composition the team has wanted to keep for long in the past, but it could be necessary because of the lack of available options the team has going into the third game of a four-game set against the Reds. Manager Mike Shildt sought to avoid using John Brebbia and Giovanny Gallegos on Friday night, and that meant Michael Wacha had to carry multiple innings. It also lefty closer Carlos Martinez out in the ninth inning to throw almost 30 pitches as he struggled to secure the save.
It's possible neither of them would be available for Saturday's game, and John Gant has also been pressed into repeated use this week.
Helsley and Dominic Leone would be innings options Saturday.
Helsley has been this year's shuttle reliever -- commuting between Class AAA and the majors. The righthander last appeared in the majors June 12, and he went from there to the injured list before eventually rejoining the Redbirds' relief group. In 8 2/3 innings since his healthy return, Helsley has allowed eight earned runs, walked eight, and struck out 13. He has steadily improved throughout July, however, with 12 strikeouts in his past 7 2/3 innings.
