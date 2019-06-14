NEW YORK — We interrupt you're regularly scheduled program to bring you news of the Cardinals promoting reliever Dominic Leone for Friday evening's game at City Field against the the New York Mets. Leone will be the Cardinals' 26th man for the game -- an allowance the Cardinals and Mets have both been afforded because they must complete Thursday's game before starting Friday's game.
We now return you to your irregularly scheduled Cardinals game.
When last we saw the Local Nine, they had scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning and turned the Mets' eagerness to play in the rain into a 4-4 game and a mess for the infield. The game could not continue as the weather and field conditions worsened, leaving the Cardinals to leave the ballpark a tie game that had to be finished early Friday.
First pitch will be at 5:10 p.m. St. Louis time.
Carlos Martinez has been announced as the pitcher, so he's expected to throw the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth. A run by the Mets in that inning and the game is over.
The Friday game will start about 30 minutes after the end of the Thursday game, give or take a few minutes if there are extra innings.
Leone will be eligible for the evening game. Because both the Mets and Cardinals could get a 26th man to the ballpark in time for the evening game, the teams are allowed, by rule, a spare pitcher for that game. Leone was the eligible player on the Cardinals 40-man roster who was not injured or had not recently pitched.
This story will be updated throughout the evening.