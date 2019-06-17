Righthanded-hitting first baseman/outfielder Rangel Ravelo, a standout for the past three seasons at Class AAA Memphis, finally is getting his first big-league shot. At least, for a day or two.
To replace infielder Yairo Munoz, who went on the paternity list, the Cardinals purchased the contract of Ravelo from Memphis and he is expected to join the team for Monday night’s game against Miami at Busch Stadium.
The 27-year-old Ravelo, hitting .333 with nine homers and 42 runs batted in at Memphis this season, will take the palce of righthanded reliever Mike Mayers on the 40-man roster. Mayers, who won’t be able to pitch for the Cardinals for probably another month after suffering a strained lat, was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. He was hurt in mid-April.
Ravelo has played 838 career minor-league games, including stints with the Chicago White Sox and Oakland organizations. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Havana, Cuba native was signed by the Cardinals as a minor league free-agent in April 2017. He played 26 games in left field and 20 at first base this season.
Assigned No. 47, Ravelo will become the sixth Cardinal to make his major league debut this season with his first game appearance. With infielder Jedd Gyorko (strained lower back) due back from the IL on Tuesday and Munoz back later this week, Ravelo’s stay this time might be brief. But he left a strong impression in spring training when he was the Cardinals’ best hitter before suffering a rib-cage injury diving for a ball at first base.
Ravelo hit .314 and .308 in his two previous seasons for Memphis, which won the Pacific Coast League title both times.