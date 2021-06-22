Cardinals bring up OF Nootbaar, option Thomas to Memphis

DETROIT—Looking for lefthanded punch, especially in the outfield, the Cardinals added outfielder Lars Nootbaar from the Class AAA Memphis club and optioned righthanded-hitting Lane Thomas, who was hitting only .104, to Memphis. To make room for the 23-year-old Nootbaar on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals designated for assignment lefthanded pitcher Bernardo Flores Jr., who had been with Memphis.

Nootbaar was the Cardinals eighth-round selection out of USC in 2018. He was hitting .329 with five homers and 17 runs batted in for 29 games at Memphis and just more than a week ago had come off the seven-day injured list where he had been for 16 days after suffering a right hand injury.

Impressive in brief appearances in spring training, Nootbaar has a strong arm and had 16 assists in 2019, the last previous year there had been a minor league season. This season Nootbaar has appeared at all three outfield positions without committing an error in 44 chances. He will wear No. 68 and be available for Tuesday night’s game here at Comerica Park.

Flores, who appeared in one game for the Cardinals and retired none of the three hitters he faced, was 2-2 with a 5.74 earned run average at Memphis.

