Cardinals bring up Reyes but not Carlson from Springfield

The Cardinals, trying to fill from their coronavirus heavy injured list, summoned four players on Wednesday from their alternate training site in Springfield but none of them was named Dylan Carlson, their prized outfield prospect.

Righthander Alex Reyes and lefthander Genesis Cabrera were recalled from the minors and the club purchased the contracts of infielder Max Schrock and righthander Roel Ramirez.

Schrock had been traveling as a member of the taxi squad but Ramirez joined the club for the first time. Schrock will be the No. 3 shortstop behind Tommy Edman and Brad Miller, with Paul DeJong sidelined by a positive coronavirus test.

Besides losing catcher Yadier Molina to the injured list, the Cardinals were hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the pitching and the infield departments, lessening, apparently, the need for Carlson.

Additionally, the Cardinals played infielder Rangel Ravelo on the injured list, Ravelo having tested positive for the coronavirus. And catcher Jose Godoy will be added to the Cardinals’ taxi squad.

Injured infielder Miller (bruised heel) was taken off the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

Cabrera and Ramirez will replaced injured list pitchers Carlos Martinez, Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley on what will be a 28-man roster when play for the Cardinals resumes on Friday here against the Chicago Cubs. Chicago will come here after playing two games in Kansas City.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.