Cardinals’ bullpen does the job, but Genesis Cabrera shows some bad mound presence

It was all about mound presence Friday night, With the Cincinnati Reds and Cardinals tied at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth, highly touted Cincinnati right-handed rookie Hunter Greene asked the umpires to enlist the Busch Stadium grounds crew to fix the mound.

“I actually meant to tell the umpires to come and fix it after that previous inning,” said Greene. “ My biggest thing is making sure I have a solid foundation on the mound. If the landing spots are different, it’s not healthy for my body. I did the same thing in Toronto making sure that I have a good foundation.”

Cardinals right-handed rookie Andre Pallante, at 6 feet, not nearly as tall as the 6-4 Greene, clearly had a different landing spot. “I don’t know what he was complaining about,” said Pallante. “I thought the mound was fine.

But Pallante added, I know if I disliked the mound, I would have done the same thing.”

The delay seemed considerable—it was six minutes 57 seconds--and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said, “No comment,” when asked about it after the game. The first hitter of the inning, Nolan Gorman, said he was “a little confused” by it.

“But it was all right,” Gorman said. “Just waitin.’ That’s all you can do.”

On Greene’s sixth pitch of the inning, Gorman cracked his ninth homer of the season. It was his shortest of the season at 387 feet but it was long enough to break the tie and send the Cardinals on their way to a 7-3 win over Cincinnati which the Cardinals have beaten five times in seven meetings this year.

The Cardinals’ bullpen, unveiling a new look, reeled off four scoreless innings in relief of winner Pallante (3-4), who stopped a personal losing streak at four games. Left-hander Genesis Cabrera, the third of the four Cardinals relievers employed, showed a different mound presence.

And it looked bad, even though Marmol said he understood Cabrera’s disenchantment about being taken out in the ninth after giving up two singles. He just had fanned dangerous Joey Votto for one of his two outs in the eighth.

When Marmol came to take him out of the game and, before Marmol could take the ball, Cabrera spiked it in frustration, the ball bouncing back to him. Marmol grabbed Cabrera and said something and then Cabrera got a lecture from veteran Cardinals star Albert Pujols after Cabrera reached the dugout.

“(Cabrera) was a little frustrated with the way the last couple of days have gone,” said Marmol, referencing a poor Cabrera outing in a 7-6 loss to Los Angeles on Wednesday. “At the same time, your ego can’t get in the way of your being a professional.

“I’ve known him for a long time. He’ll be just fine.”

“I want (Cabrera) to have the mentality of wanting the ball there and not coming out. But there’s a way of going about it. We’ve got a good, veteran group here that will address it. And we’ll handle it internally. But it will be OK.”

Cabrera was not available to the media when it entered the clubhouse, having left for the night.

Giovanny Gallegos, moved to the sixth inning after giving up runs in each of his last four appearances, all later in the game, fanned two in a scoreless inning. “It was like a moment to take a break and hit the re-set button and come back to pitch the way I know I can pitch,” he said, through a translator.

Jordan Hicks, another former Cardinals closer, moved back to Gallegos’ spot and retired all four men he faced in the seventh and eighth.

Ryan Helsley, gaining his eighth save, surrendered a single to load the bases in the ninth but escaped as Brandon Drury flied to the warning track in center for the final out.

Pallante hadn’t won since beating the Reds here 2-0 on June 10. He was good enough although he ran seven three-ball counts and was out after 91 pitches.

Gorman had been one for 21 and down to .230 ahead of his home run. “He’s in a little bit of a funk because things aren’t going his way,” said Marmol. “But he’s still approaching it in a really positive manner.”

Brendan Donovan, another rookie who had been 15 for 81 and whose average had dropped to 60 points, knocked in a run in the first with a sacrifice fly and singled home two runs in the seventh, scoring Dylan Carlson and Paul Goldschmidt, who each had walked and moved up on a balk.

“I’ve been taking good at-bats for a while now,” said Donovan. “It’s baseball. Some fall and some don’t.”

In the midst of his swoon, Donovan also was set back by a four-day bout with the stomach flu and was told to stay home for the first couple of days. “I didn’t feel very good,” he said. “The medical staff said that it was best that I stay home and not get anyone else sick.

“It (stinks) watching on TV. I think I get more nervous watching on TV than I do playing.”

Counting Pallante, three rookies played big roles on Friday. But Donovan said, “I wouldn’t look at it as us rookies banding together. We’re just proud to wear the Birds on the Bat and contribute. That’s all we want to do.”

While contributing, the rookies also are good listeners and observers. “I’ve learned more in the last 2 ½ months than I think I ever have in my baseball career," Donovan said. "I’m still learning—whether it’s approach, whether it’s reads, where to be, how to think.

“I don’t look at it numbers-wise. I’ve been happy the way I’ve competed. There were times I wish I would have got the job done. And there’s times where I’ve been proud I’ve gotten the job done.

“I’m looking for. . . ways to get in better body position, ways to run the bases better, ways to get on top of fastballs more, ways to stay inside of breaking balls.

“But guys all over this clubhouse are trying to do that. So I get to see how they do and how they prepare. That’s my big evaluator. What do they do? What do I do? And how do I get to where they are?"

Gorman has arrived to where he is by hitting striking home runs.

“Loud,” said Donovan. “Loud and different.

“But I’ve been seeing it for a couple of years.”

Pallante is the only rookie to have been with the club the entire season. Now, he says with the influx of Donovan, Gorman, Juan Yepez and others, “Personally, I’m a lot less lonely.

“But, it definitely is awesome seeing them all do well.”