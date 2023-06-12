Less than week after he returned to Class AAA Memphis with designs on being part of the rotation, Jake Woodford was back on the road, commuting once again between the Cardinals and their highest affiliate.

The Cardinals placed right-handed closer Ryan Helsley on the 15-day injured list Monday and recalled Woodford to offer depth in the bullpen.

Helsley's placement on the IL is retroactive to Saturday.

In recent weeks, the right-hander has seen his role shift some from the late-inning answer out of the bullpen for the brawny part of the opponent's order. Giovanny Gallegos has been used in those situations, and Gallegos has five of the team's past seven saves.

Helsley's absence opens the way for Chris Stratton and Jordan Hicks to have more prominent late-inning spots as setup men for Gallegos. The early signs of their increasing high-leverage assignments had started before Helsley had any soreness.

In 22 games this season, Helsley has pitched 25 innings and struck out 33. He has a 3.24 ERA, a 3-4 record, and he has seven saves this season to offset four blown saves. Three times he also took the loss in those blown saves.

"I feel like a lot of guys in that clubhouse have never really lost like this," Helsley said Monday during an interview on Foul Territory. "Lose games the way we have. We've always been doing things the right way, like the small things. It feels like there's another way we're losing every day."

Helsley was an All-Star in 2022 on his way to a team-best 19 saves.

Woodford opened the year in the Cardinals' starting rotation, and he spent each of the past few seasons bouncing between Class AAA and the majors as a spot starter, long reliever, or, in a few cases, a late-game option as a chase reliever, used when the Cardinals were trying to stall the opponent and overtake a deficit.

Lineups

Cardinals (27-39, 5th in the NL Central, 8 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Dylan Carlson, RF

7. Jordan Walker, LF

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Tommy Edman, CF

P: Matthew Liberatore, LHP

Giants (33-32, 3rd in the NL West, 7 GB)

1. Austin Slater, CF

2. Thairo Estrada, 2B

3. Wilmer Flores, 1B

4. J. D. Davis, DH

5. Mitch Haniger, LF

6. Michael Conforto, RF

7. Casey Schmitt, 3B

8. Patrick Bailey, C

9. Brandon Crawford, SS

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 6.00): Rookie lefty will be making his 11th career start but only his fourth at Busch Stadium. He is 3-0 in those home starts, and he’s yet to allow a run in 15 innings. He has 17 strikeouts in his starts at Busch. Left-handed batters are hitting .133 against Liberatore this season. Before his promotion to the majors and move into the rotation, Liberatore was the Cardinals’ pitcher of the month for April and the International League’s pitcher of the month for April. He went 3-0 with a 2.14 ERA in six starts with 45 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings.

RHP Logan Webb (4-6, 3.09): The Giants’ opening day starter, Webb has allowed seven runs over his past two starts, including four runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings this past week at Colorado. The Cardinals defeated the Giants, 6-0, in Webb’s previous start against them this season, though he allowed only two runs on seven hits and struck out seven. Webb’s 59.4% groundball percentage is the third-highest in the majors. That shows the correction he’s made from the start of the season when he allowed seven homers in his first six starts and had to dial down his fastball for greater success on the ground. Webb’s 85 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings put him alongside the elite starters when it comes to strikeout-to-walk rate. His 5.00 K/BB is second in the National League to Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler (5.12).

Number to know

13 – Nolan Arenado’s active on-base streak, during which he has hit .348 with a .423 on-base percentage and a .739 slugging percentage, heightened by home runs in back-to-back games over the weekend.

Injury report

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm soreness): The Cardinals’ closer felt a discomfort in his right forearm Sunday while playing catch, and the concern prompted the Cardinals to put him on the injured list and prescribe several days without throwing. The move to the 15-day IL is backdated to Saturday, though the team does not expect him to pick up a baseball for several days. The severity of the injury will be evaluated after that rest. (Updated June 12)

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): Less than inning into his rehab assignment, lefty reliever felt a “tug” in the injured arm and immediately left the mound and put a stop to his rehab assignment. Naughton will go through another round of evaluations to determine if there’s a clear cause for the renewed pain or an increase in the severity. (Updated June 12)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion): Outfielder and leadoff hitter took some swings Monday at Busch Stadium in the clubhouse batting cages, and he will continue to increase the amount of his baseball activities and their intensity “as tolerated.” There is not a timetable for Nootbaar’s return, and the longer his recovery goes the more likely it is that he’ll go on a rehab assignment in the minors before being in the big-league lineup. (Updated June 12)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): "First time I've been pain free (in months)," O'Neill said upon his return to the Cardinals from treatment. "I can see a light at the end of the tunnel." O'Neill sought a second opinion on persisting back pain and traveled this month to Los Angeles to receive two injections meant to reduce the inflammation in his lower back. Repeated scans of the area did not reveal any structural issues in the lower back other than the buildup of irritation. The outfielder said he had difficulty sleeping due to the back pain. He is in the middle of a two-week core program, and on Thursday he will meet with the doctor who delivered the injections to determine if he can begin baseball activities as soon as Friday. (Updated June 11)

What's next

The Cardinals continue a three-game series against the Giants on Tuesday before departing Thursday for a road trip that takes them to New York, Washington, and London.

