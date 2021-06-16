Cardinals bullpen trio closes out another victory

On Tuesday, they did a great job of removing a lot of suspense from a game the Cardinals tied in the sixth. Cabrera came in for the seventh and finished the inning in 14 pitches, getting two strikeouts – pinch hitter Lewis Brinson looked at a 99 mph fastball for strike three and then Jazz Chisholm Jr. swung and missed at an 82 mph curve to end his at-bat -- and a ground out. Gallegos also needed 14 pitches to get through the eighth, 11 of them strikes, as he got two fly balls and a strikeout. Reyes had the one bump, a leadoff walk to Jon Berti in the ninth, but the Cardinals got a force at second on Sandy Leon’s sacrifice attempt. Reyes struck out Isan Diaz on a 97 mph fastball (which followed a 78 mph curve he threw for a strike) and then got pinch hitter Jorge Alfaro on a grounder back to him. Total pitches he needed: 12. Reyes didn't get the chance to extend his perfect run of 17 saves in 17 opportunities this season; instead, he got the win, while lowering his ERA to 0.82.