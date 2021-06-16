Cardinals bullpen trio closes out another victory

During a recent pitching meeting, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina imparted some wisdom on the team’s staff.
“Yadi was saying,” starter Kwang Hyun Kim recalled on Tuesday night after the Cardinals’ 2-1 win over Miami at Busch Stadium, “he’s been in St. Louis for a long time and right now our bullpen is the best he’s ever seen.”
Top to bottom may be tough to measure, but it’s tough to argue with the three at the end. For the second night in a row, the Cardinals got dominating performances from Genesis Cabrera in the seventh, Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth and Alex Reyes in the ninth to wrap up wins. On Monday, the three each went one inning and allowed one hit and no runs, striking out three as the Cardinals scored twice in the eighth to break a 2-2 tie and win 4-2. On Tuesday, the three allowed no hits and one walk over the final three innings, striking out four, keeping the game tied at 1-1 until Paul Goldschmidt hit a walkoff home run in the ninth.
It’s one of the reasons the Cardinals are 28-0 when leading after eight innings, 27-1 when leading after seven.
“I don’t think there’s any question (about the importance of getting ahead),” manager Mike Shildt said. “It’s been a big part of our recipe if you look at the games we’ve won this year. I’m feeling like the other guys in our bullpen are pitching better and stepping up but clearly that’s been an asset for our club, being able to get leads late and have Cabby and Gio and Alex do their thing. They were really, really good tonight.”
On Tuesday, they did a great job of removing a lot of suspense from a game the Cardinals tied in the sixth. Cabrera came in for the seventh and finished the inning in 14 pitches, getting two strikeouts – pinch hitter Lewis Brinson looked at a 99 mph fastball for strike three and then Jazz Chisholm Jr. swung and missed at an 82 mph curve to end his at-bat -- and a ground out. Gallegos also needed 14 pitches to get through the eighth, 11 of them strikes, as he got two fly balls and a strikeout. Reyes had the one bump, a leadoff walk to Jon Berti in the ninth, but the Cardinals got a force at second on Sandy Leon’s sacrifice attempt. Reyes struck out Isan Diaz on a 97 mph fastball (which followed a 78 mph curve he threw for a strike) and then got pinch hitter Jorge Alfaro on a grounder back to him. Total pitches he needed: 12. Reyes didn't get the chance to extend his perfect run of 17 saves in 17 opportunities this season; instead, he got the win, while lowering his ERA to 0.82.
“Cabby was tremendous,” Shildt said. “Really good stuff, electric fastball, sharp curveball for strikes, changeup, just filthy stuff. Gio was Gio, slider for strikes, and Alex was really, really good as well, did a nice job containing (pinch runner Magneuris) Sierra over there at first with the running game. A lot of quality stuff coming out of those three guys, not only tonight but all year. They’re a big part of our club.”
“I also think compared to other teams, our bullpen is one of the best,” Kim said. “I think my rule is, those three guys are fantastic, so I try to always pitch deeper into the games so they can last into the last game of the regular season and do what they can do with no injury.”
The group’s back-to-back dominance raises one question: Can they pitch three days in a row, especially with a day game coming up on Wednesday. One thing working in their favor is that they have been so efficient, they haven’t thrown that many pitches. Cabrera threw 14 both nights, and Gallegos and Reyna needed just 10 on Monday.
“They’ve been huge for us,” said Goldschmidt, who drove in both runs in the win on Tuesday. “We’ve leaned on them a lot early in the year, especially when we were winning a lot of games, even tight games we’ve leaned on them. They’ve put up a lot of zeroes and given us a chance to come back and win some games or pull ahead when we’re tied, so they’ve been a huge part of our success so far. Hopefully they’ll keep it going and we can score some runs and play well.”