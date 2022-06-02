Cardinals call on Zack Thompson and Woodford for depth, prepping for wild, wild weekend at Wrigley

CHICAGO — The fallout from the 99-day lockout brings the Cardinals to the North Side of Chicago later than advertised in the 2022 season but also with more games than planned and more innings to cover than ideal.

Welcome to an inevitably wild weekend at Wrigley.

The Cardinals packed for it.

As they brace themselves for a four-day, five-game visit to Wrigley Field, joining the Cardinals at the team hotel on Thursday were pitchers Jake Woodford and Zack Thompson. Woodford would be eligible to be the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader. Thompson is a candidate to start that game in what would be his major-league debut. The Cardinals' first-round pick in 2019 draft has been strong in Class AAA, pairing there with Thursday's starter Matthew Liberatore.

They are the top two left-handed pitching prospects in the Cardinals' organization. If he does not start Saturday, Thompson could yet contribute to the Cardinals as a reliever. He has a 97-mph fastball and a strong breaking ball that would be a fit for the Cardinals' bullpen if they continue to search for consistent left-handed relief.

Woodford and Thompson are technically on the taxi squad for the series and cannot be at the ballpark as the four-day, five-game series opens.

Here are some quick notes from the pre-game:

• Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) will DH for Class AAA Memphis on Friday, joining the Redbirds in Charlotte. He will play several games at DH while working in the field and throwing during batting practice. The Cardinals hope that he's in a game so that they can re-evaluate his next step Monday. The expectation is that the Gold Glove-winning left fielder will rejoin the team at the beginning of the home stand next week.

• Dylan Carlson (hamstring) is also being set to be a rehab assignment shortly.

• Jack Flaherty (shoulder) had a successful bullpen session Thursday in St. Louis, Cardinals officials confirmed. His next outing could be next week for Class AA Springfield. He would be a rehab assignment that will take several weeks. His next-day recovery is key to that schedule.

• Steven Matz (shoulder) also threw a bullpen in St. Louis on Thursday. He'll do the same Sunday, and on Monday the Cardinals will determine if his next appearance for them will be in the majors or with a few innings for an affiliate on an rehab assignment.

• Nolan Gorman (back) took grounders and took batting practice, and depending on how he felt in those two places the Cardinals will determine if he can contribute in some way Thursday night or take a third day off to recover from the soreness.

And candidate to start Saturday is reliever Andre Pallante. Watch for his use either Thursday or Friday to see if the Cardinals will have to pivot to someone else, but they are currently intrigued by the notion of starting him at some point, even if it's for a brief, one-time-through, opener-like start.

But before the Cardinals can plot the innings for Saturday's game they do have to get through Thursday's game.

And Friday's.

And cover those 18 innings or more.

Here is the lineup that will be tasked with doing so ...

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Juan Yepez, LF

5. Brendan Donovan, 2B

6. Albert Pujols, 1B

7. Yadier Molina, C

8. Lars Nootbaar, RF

9. Harrison Bader, CF

P: Matthew Liberatore, LHP

And here is the lineup that will try to aggravate the above group ...

CUBS

1. Christopher Morel, CF

2. Willson Contreras, C

3. Patrick Wisdom, 3B (he's using the puck bat)

4. Frank Schwindel, 1B

5. Nico Hoerner, SS

6. Ian Happ, LF

7. Clint Frazier, RF

8. P.J. Higgins, C

9. Nick Madrigal, 2B

P: Keegan Thompson, RHP

Check back later this evening for more news and expanded information on the potential roster moves, plus there will be the instant gamer story you've come to expect as a reader of the Post-Dispatch. And coming early in the morning, new to the beat, there will be expanded game coverage exclusive to StlToday.com.

