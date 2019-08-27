MILWAUKEE — Among the many subtle things that baseball's single trade deadline has changed about the month of August, somewhere between the lack of waiver scoops and the swapping of depth pieces, is that teams are free and clear to decide this is the team they have.
So why not take that team picture already?
Usually a rite of September, the team photo can happen earlier because the team's picture has developed earlier this season. The Milwaukee Brewers, dressed in the home whites, just filed out of the clubhouse and onto the infield here at Miller Park to have their team photo taken, on Aug. 27. Whether that team will join last year's as a division champ or as a playoff team could be determined by the group wearing grays.
The Cardinals, having already dismissed Pittsburgh from the division race last month, have the ability to put some distance between them and the Brewers this week.
The 12-2 win Tuesday puts the Cardinals in position to win the series Tuesday, and then on Wednesday they have Jack Flaherty looming.
Ostensibly, the Cardinals have their two best starters set for the remaining two games of this, the Cardinals' final two games of the regular season at Miller Park. The win Monday put them 5½ games ahead of the Brewers, who are lagging behind in the wild-card race as well. Another win in the series and, at worst, the Cardinals leave here with a 5 1/2-game lead on the rival, and it could swell to 7½ with 30 games to play.
Kolten Wong, who bruised the big toe on his right foot Saturday, expects to be able to contribute in some way in the second game of the series. He is not starting.
The Cardinals have scored at least 11 runs in two consecutive games.
They have never done it in three consecutive games.
Cardinals lineup:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Tommy Edman, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, RF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Matt Carpenter, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Miles Mikolas, P
Check back here in Cardinal Beat and throughout STLtoday.com for coverage from Miller Park and whatever news, notes, or anecdotes should surface. The roof is open (for now), the sun is out and there is the satisfying scent of cheese curds in the air.