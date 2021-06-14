Cardinals can make up ground by playing (other) losing teams

If the Cardinals are able to make up any ground after their recent plummet, they will have no better time than the present and immediate future. Counting Monday night’s game with the Miami Marlins, the Cardinals’ next 20 games were scheduled against teams with losing records. . . oops. . . other teams with losing records.

Besides three here with Miami, the Cardinals (32-33) will go to Atlanta for four with the equally disappointing Braves and then to Detroit for two with the Tigers. Their final home stand before the All-Star break has four games with last-place Pittsburgh and three with last-place Arizona. And then they have four against another second-division team when they play at Colorado over the July 4 weekend.

After those 20, the Cardinals have 13 in succession against two first-place clubs, San Francisco and Chicago, with the first six of those on the road before the All-Star break and the final seven here at Busch Stadium after the break from July 15-21.

Sosa to start at second with Cards 2-11 in past 13

Edmundo Sosa made his first start at second base, with Paul DeJong at shortstop. Tommy Edman remained in right field. The Cardinals had lost 11 of their past 13 games.