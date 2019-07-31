The Cardinals have collected three doubles in the first four innings at Busch Stadium but have gone 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and remain in a scoreless tie with the Cubs.
Paul Goldschmidt doubled to lead off the second and fourth innings but never moved either time. Matt Wieters doubled to lead off the third inning and reached third on an error before being stranded.
Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks has seven strikeouts through four innings. Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas has allowed five hits, but the Cubs left a runner at second base in the second, third and fourth innings.
Mejia activated, Ponce de Leon optioned
Newly acquired Adalberto Mejia arrived at Busch Stadium in time to be activated Wednesday night, and the Cardinals made room for the lefthander by optioning Daniel Ponce de Leon to Triple-A Memphis.
In 17 games with Minnesota and the Los Angeles Angels, Mejia was 0-2 with a 7.32 ERA this season. He has struck out 21 and walked 13.
"He has a big arm and has been touching 95 (mph) consistently," general manager Mike Girsch said.
Cards struggle with Hendricks
The Cardinals will go with the same lineup against the Cubs tonight that scored two runs on Tuesday night. And this time they will face a pitcher in Kyle Hendricks who has allowed the Cards one run in 16 innings this season.
As a group, the Cardinals' eight field position players have hit .204 against Hendricks for their careers. Hendricks beat St. Louis 4-0 in a complete game May 3 and 5-1, going seven innings, on June 9.
Kolten Wong has had the most success with eight hits in 28 at-bats.
Miles Mikolas will be on the mound for the Cardinals. In his last outing against the Cubs at Busch Stadium, Mikolas allowed one run and six hits in seven innings to earn a victory.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Dexter Fowler, CF
3. Jose Martinez, RF
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Tyler O'Neill, LF
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Miles Mikolas, P
Cubs' lineup
1. Jason Heyward, RF
2. Willson Contreras, C
3. Kris Bryant, 3B
4. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
5. Javier Baez, SS
6. Ian Happ, CF
7. Kyle Schwarber, LF
8. David Bote, 2B
9. Kyle Hendricks, P