Cardinals' Carlson didn't hurt his arm but he is the DH

New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals

Luis Guillorme (13) of the New York Mets is call out by umpire Jeremie Rehak (35) after the St. Louis Cardinals Edmundo Sosa (63) put the tag on him on throw from deep center field by Dylan Carlson during a game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson, who unfurled one of the throws of the season on Wednesday, isn't in the field for Thursday' opener of a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks but he will serve as the designated hitter for the first time this season. Carlson didn't hurt his arm in throwing out a New York runner at third base but sustained an injury to his right big toe while hitting on Wednesday and manager Oliver Marmol is trying to reduce the stress for him. 

Corey Dickerson, who had two hits and two runs batted in while playing right field on Wednesday, is stationed there again Thursday.

Dakota Hudson, after throwing 6 2/3 innings of two-hit shutout ball in Cincinnati on Saturday, will seek his second victory this season against Arizona right-hander Humberto Castellanos. Former Cardinals backup catcher Carson Kelly, who is off to a slow start at .095 with no runs batted in, will handle Castellanos.

The Diamondbacks are fresh off winning two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

The Cardinals haven't homered in their past seven games, their longest dry spell since they went eight games in 2014. They hit 13 homers in their first 10 games this year.

On the other hand, the Cardinals lead the majors with 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts, including 15 in succession. They haven't stolen 16 consecutive bases in 24 years.

Harrison Bader, who had three of his four in the same game, and Tommy Edman are tied for the National League lead  and Tyler O'Neill has three. 

Cardinals lineup 

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Tyler O'Neill lf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Corey Dickerson rf

6 Dylan Carlson dh

7. Harrison Bader cf 

8. Yadier Molina c 

9. Paul DeJong ss 

Rh Dakota Hudson p

Arizona lineup 

1. Daulton Varsho cf

2. Pavin Smith rf

3. David Peralta lf

4. Christian Walker 1b

5. Seth Beer dh

6. Ketel Marte 2b

7. Carson Kelly c 

8. Nick Ahmed ss

9. Geraldo Perdomo 3b

RH Humberto Castellanos p

