Cardinals' Carlson finding a home in the leadoff spot

“It's been pretty easy,” Carlson said Monday of adapting to the leadoff spot, “just simply because the guys hitting behind me, they do a great job communicating with me, making sure we're on the same page, making sure we do a good job preparing and just kinda taking the pressure off me. They do a great job of that all the time and it's really, really helped me a lot since moving up there.”

Carlson started the season hitting at the bottom of the order, but three weeks in he had graduated to the No. 2 spot, his familiar spot for much of his pro career. He stayed there until June 15, when he got his first taste of the leadoff spot and he’s back there every day since Thursday.

“I think he's doing what he did in the early in the year down in the order,” manager Mike Shildt said. “Start him out, kind of let him get his feet under him before moving him to the two hole. We played well when that happened, and that was a nice lineup and then we just made a move to get him at the top and he just continued to take good at-bats. He's a guy that has an ability to play the game. He plays the game a little bit beyond his years. He just takes good at-bats. He understands situational baseball. I don't know if it helped because his dad was a coach or he's just got an internal understanding of how to play.”