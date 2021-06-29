Cardinals' Carlson finding a home in the leadoff spot

Monday night against Arizona marked centerfielder Dylan Carlson’s seventh game in the leadoff spot for the Cardinals, and so far, the No. 1 spot in the lineup looks like a great fit for him.
In a stretch where the Cardinals haven’t had a whole lot go right, Carlson has been a consistent exception. He has reached base at least once in all seven of those starts in the leadoff spot this season (he has a .393 on-base percentage as a leadoff hitter), and has hits in six of the games. He has nine hits in those seven games for a .321 average and has a .536 slugging percentage.
On Monday, he tripled into the right-field corner in the third to drive in a run and put the Cardinals up 1-0 and then singled in the seventh on a 1-2 pitch to drive in Edmundo Sosa and jump start the six-run inning that gave the Cardinals a 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium. Carlson would later score in that inning, the fifth run he’s scored since moving to the leadoff spot, which may not seem like a lot but the Cardinals, thanks to their out-of-character seven-run game on Monday, have scored 21 runs in his first seven games batting leadoff, so much of the limited offense the Cardinals had was involving Carlson in some way.
The triple was the third of the season for Carlson, making him the first Cardinals rookie to have three or more triples before the All-Star break since Randal Grichuk had six in 2015 and putting him tied for the fourth most in the National League. Over his past four games, he's had a single, double, triple and home run. He leads all National League rookies with 31 runs batted in and has five multi-RBI games this season.
“It's been pretty easy,” Carlson said Monday of adapting to the leadoff spot, “just simply because the guys hitting behind me, they do a great job communicating with me, making sure we're on the same page, making sure we do a good job preparing and just kinda taking the pressure off me. They do a great job of that all the time and it's really, really helped me a lot since moving up there.”
Carlson started the season hitting at the bottom of the order, but three weeks in he had graduated to the No. 2 spot, his familiar spot for much of his pro career. He stayed there until June 15, when he got his first taste of the leadoff spot and he’s back there every day since Thursday.
“I think he's doing what he did in the early in the year down in the order,” manager Mike Shildt said. “Start him out, kind of let him get his feet under him before moving him to the two hole. We played well when that happened, and that was a nice lineup and then we just made a move to get him at the top and he just continued to take good at-bats. He's a guy that has an ability to play the game. He plays the game a little bit beyond his years. He just takes good at-bats. He understands situational baseball. I don't know if it helped because his dad was a coach or he's just got an internal understanding of how to play.”
It’s not totally new terrain for Carlson, who hit leadoff on and off and the minors, including much of 2019, which he mostly spent with Class AA Springfield. He’s also going to Cardinals University, learning from Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado who hit behind him, but he gives special credit to Matt Carpenter, who has spent much of his career batting first.
“He's done a great job of kind of just filling me in on the do's and don'ts,” Carlson said. “Goldy and Nolan, they do a great job of just taking the pressure off me, allowing me to go out there and play. I tend to be a little bit more patient of a hitter at the plate and see some pitches, so you know it's really not anything new. I've been leaning on Carp a lot, he's helped me greatly so far.
“He’s let me know that it’s kind of my job to see some pitches. (Saturday), I opened up with a walk and saw a lot of pitches and he just kind of let me know that that was what is kind of expected of that spot, just being able to see some pitches, take the pressure off the guys behind me just the same way they've taken the pressure off me in front of them. We’re just kind of rolling with it and playing. It's been fun.”
“He’s definitely taking advantage of the veterans on the club that are helping him, but he understands what it calls for,” Shildt said. “That at-bat in the seventh was huge. With two strikes, he didn’t try to do too much and just put it in play. He takes his walks and he pulled the ball down the line for a run-scoring triple, so he's a good player that has awareness of what he's doing. He stays present in the moment and doesn’t give up a lot of at-bats and that's a hell of a positive traits for any player, especially a young player. It’s what winning players do.”