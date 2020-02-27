Cardinals' Carpenter works out, runs sprints, says his back is fine

JUPITER, Fla.—Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter went through a workout, including running sprints, on a cool day here Thursday and said he had no concern about the back tightness that had caused him to be scratched from the lineup on Wednesday.

“I’m not real concerned by what happened yesterday. More of a precautionary thing,” Carpenter said.

“I feel good. I would like to play Friday (at Port St. Lucie, Fla.) but I just know how they are. I’ll come in, I’ll get to hit and show them I can play and hopefully, I’ll be in there Saturday.

“Everything in the training room checked out well. My workout went well. Running. . . no issues.”

Veteran Adam Wainwright will make his second consecutive start against the Mets at Port St. Lucie on Friday and, according to the schedule, Wainwright figures “I’ll make my first four starts this spring at Port St. Lucie.”

The wraps will be taken off veteran lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller, who will get an inning on Friday against the Mets. Wainwright and Daniel Ponce de Leon both are slated for three innings or 50 pitches, to be followed by Alex Reyes and Miller.