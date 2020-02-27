You are the owner of this article.
Cardinals' Carpenter works out, runs sprints, says his back is fine
Cardinals' Carpenter works out, runs sprints, says his back is fine

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter  stays after practice to play ball with his son Kannon, 2, during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla.—Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter went through a workout, including running sprints, on a cool day here Thursday and said he had no concern about the back tightness that had caused him to be scratched from the lineup on Wednesday.

“I’m not real concerned by what happened yesterday. More of a precautionary thing,” Carpenter said.

“I feel good. I would like to play Friday (at Port St. Lucie, Fla.) but I just know how they are. I’ll come in, I’ll get to hit and show them I can play and hopefully, I’ll be in there Saturday.

“Everything in the training room checked out well. My workout went well. Running. . . no issues.”

Veteran Adam Wainwright will make his second consecutive start against the Mets at Port St. Lucie on Friday and, according to the schedule, Wainwright figures “I’ll make my first four starts this spring at Port St. Lucie.”

The wraps will be taken off veteran lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller, who will get an inning on Friday against the Mets. Wainwright and Daniel Ponce de Leon both are slated for three innings or 50 pitches, to be followed by Alex Reyes and Miller.

