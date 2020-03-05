You are the owner of this article.
Cardinals clout three homers in fourth to erase 5-0 Mets lead
Cardinals clout three homers in fourth to erase 5-0 Mets lead

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright pitches live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla.-- If familiarity breeds contempt, then the New York Mets expressed their displeasure at seeing Adam Wainwright again Thursday.

Facing Wainwright for the third time in 12 days, the Mets peppered the Cardinals’ veteran righthander for five hits and four runs in the second inning. They scored five runs off the righthander overall in four innings. But the Cardinals erased that deficit and then some by clouting  three homers off righthander Tyler Bashlor in the home fourth to seize a 6-5 lead. 

Paul DeJong hit his fourth home run of the spring and Lane Thomas hit a three-run shot (No. 2) following singles by Yadier Molina and Dexter Fowler, who had been one for 19.

Leadoff Kolten Wong bunted for his third hit of the game and Matt Carpenter swatted his first homer of the spring to give the Cardinals the lead.

Center fielder Harrison Bader committed a throwing error in the second inning behind Wainwright and had another ball go over his head and to the wall. But Bader also had bailed out Wainwright in the first with a stellar diving catch to his right on Dominic Smith.

Carlos Martinez will start a night game for the Cardinals at West Palm Beach, Fla., against Washington.

Cardinals' lineup  

1. Kolten Wong 2b

2. Matt Carpenter 3b

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Paul DeJong ss

5. Yadier Molina c

6. Dexter Fowler rf

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Lane Thomas lf 

9. Carlos Soto dh 

RH Adam Wainwright p






