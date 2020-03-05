Cardinals clout three homers in one inning; Mets' No 9 batter hits for cycle in 7-7 tie

Kolten Wong, who looks more and more like the Cardinals’ leadoff man this season, singled in each of his first two three times at bat. The third, a bunt single, preceded Carpenter’s homer.

Thomas’ homer followed singles by Yadier Molina and Dexter Fowler, who had been one for 19.

Kim fires two scoreless innings

Kwang Hyun Kim, who hadn't pitched since Feb. 26 because of groin discomfort, fired two scoreless innings in relief, giving up his first three hits of the spring. The South Korean lefthander, signed to a two-year contract as a free agent, has worked five innings without giving up a run in three outings.

Status quo on Miller

There was no further definition on the condition of lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller, who has had trouble in his feel for the ball.

“Testing continues to be taking place,” said manager Mike Shildt. “I’m not free to pass (it) along, but he’s going through a lot of different tests. But so far everything has been normal. And we’re continuing the process of figuring out how he can get back to what he wants to be and what we want him to be.