CINCINNATI — The joke around the Cardinals' clubhouse, and you've probably heard it too by now because it contains a kernel or two of truth, has been that as many times as Yadier Molina has caught Adam Wainwright he's lagging behind in the past two years, trailing prospect Andrew Knizner.
The combination of Wainwright's rehab assignments and Molina's recent absence on the injured list has given a chance for a continued battery of veteran and rookie.
In the second game of the Cardinals' four-day visit to Cincinnati, Knizner will catch Wainwright, reconnecting for the same tandem that combined for seven shutout innings against Arizona this past weekend. Wainwright has gone six consecutive starts without allowing more than three runs, and in four of his previous seven starts he's pitched at least six innings. His seven shutout innings against Arizona came one shy of matching his season high. His eight shutout innings came at home against the Cubs on June 2.
Guess who his catcher was that day?
Knizner entered the season as the heir apparent to Molina at catcher, and he has done everything this season to maximize his rare starts in the majors. Molina has been sidelined by a torn tendon in his thumb, and the Cardinals still around 10 days of complete rest for the catcher before they re-evaluate his hand for healing and possible rehab. During this time, Matt Wieters has been the usual starter, and he scored a couple of runs in the Cardinals' victory Thursday night.
Knizner has spelled Wieters, got his first major-league hit this past week against the Pirates, and the chemistry with Wainwright gives manager Mike Shildt the reason to continue linking the two.
Here's the lineup that will back Wainwright:
1. Tommy Edman, 3B -- Coming off his first grand slam
2. Jose Martinez, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Dexter Fowler, CF
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Paul DeJong, SS -- Homered, 3 RBIs on Thursday
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Adam Wainwright, P
