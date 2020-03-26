Cardinals demote Reyes, Cabrera to Class AAA as part of moves on what would have been opening day

The trims to the active roster the Cardinals made Thursday afternoon would have been considered revealing had they happened leading up to opening day.

With no games in the near future, they were just interesting.

The Cardinals optioned four players, including pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes, to the Class AAA Memphis roster. The official moves were revealed on Twitter about the same time as what would have been first pitch for the Cardinals' scheduled opener at Cincinnati. The Cardinals also optioned catcher Andrew Knizner and pitcher Junior Fernandez to the Triple-A Redbirds.

With games postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis, such roster moves have been described as tidying up the roster, and they are also responding to the dates on the calendar. The Cardinals would have submitted their 26-man roster on Thursday morning, hours before the planned opener against the Reds. In the past week, the Cardinals and other teams have continued to make transactions as if to narrow down the roster toward its eventually 26-man limit.

These transactions, however, do hint at where the Cardinals were leaning for their bullpen as spring came to a sudden halt.