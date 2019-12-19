Cardinals designate Adolis Garcia for assignment to make room for pitcher Kim

Even with free-agent Marcell Ozuna potentially lost, the Cardinals apparently feel they have enough outfield depth to designate for assignment Adolis Garcia, who hit 32 homers and drove in 96 runs this past season at Class AAA Memphis.

The DFA of the 26-year-old Garcia was to make room on the 40-man roster for newly signed Korean lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim.

Garcia, a Cuban signed to a $2.5 million bonus nearly three years ago, had several things working against him. One was that the Cardinals have several young outfielders ahead of him who are contending for spots next season, namely Harrison Bader, Lance Thomas, Tyler O’Neill and Randy Arozarena. All are righthanded hitters, as is Garcia.

And there was Garcia’s strikeout-walk ratio of 159-22 this past season at Memphis. In his two full seasons at Memphis, Garcia, who has played all the outfield positions, batted .256 and .253, respectively, hitting 54 home runs but with 258 strikeouts and only 36 walks.

Should Garcia clear waivers, he could be outrighted to Memphis. He was two for 17 with the Cardinals in a couple of cameos in 2018, memorably slipping and falling as a pinch runner between third and home while unsuccessfully carrying the tying run in a late September game here against Milwaukee.

