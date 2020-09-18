Cardinals downsize scouting and minor-league coaching staff; Hudson placed on IL; Carlson promoted

PITTSBURGH — Referring often to the "uncertainty" ahead for the the Cardinals, MLB, the financial situation for both, and the minor-league season for 2021, John Mozeliak confirmed a reduction of staff that is taking place with his baseball operations department this week.
The Cardinals have as many as 12 coaching positions in the minor leagues that are not being renewed, and one full-time scout is not being renewed. Other part-timers will also not be back with the team.
The team's Cardinals Core program is also being put "on pause," Mozeliak said, and that means its staff is also not likely to be back for the 2021 season. That staff included former players Ryan Ludwick and Braden Looper, and it was part of a leadership development program for the team.
"I think there are three points that I’d like to point out," Mozeliak said as he detailed some of the decisions. "One is we are in a pandemic. Two is minor-league is going to experience a lot of changes next year, some of which we have a feel for, some of which we are still learning. Understandably, we know we’re likely going to have two less teams. There is some uncertainty there. And the amateur scouting calendar has changed. And, so, we’re trying to really optimize all of our scouts in our company.
"All of this, is under of that umbrella of uncertainty in 2021. These decisions are never easy," he continued. "We are trying to position ourselves for the uncertainty of 2021."
Roster moves before Friday's doubleheader:
• Outfielder Dylan Carlson returned to the team from the alternative camp in Springfield, Mo. He is on the active roster, and Mozeliak said the plan is to let Carlson loose in the lineup again.
• Max Schrock was optioned back to the taxi squad. He joins Andrew Knizner on it.
• The Cardinals placed starting pitcher Dakota Hudson on the 10-day injury list, effectively ending his regular season. He has inflammation of his right forearm. The club moved Nabil Crismatt onto the active roster.
Hudson pitched two innings Thursday night in the series opener against the Pirates before alerting the team of an unusual sensation in his right elbow. He felt like he couldn't get much force behind his breaking ball.
The Cardinals immediately removed him from the game and turned to the bullpen to cover the remaining six innings.
The Cardinals initially described Hudson's ailment as tightness in his right elbow. Manager Mike Shildt said the initial diagnosis immediately after the game was a "mild" forearm strain, but he cautioned that additional exams were necessary.
Also: Dexter Fowler is on pace to join team in Kansas City if he continues on the current trends for his workouts at Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals will have Carlos Martinez start Game 1 of the doubleheader, and because Austin Gomber pitched Thursday, righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon will get the start in Game 2.
Ponce de Leon will be pitching on short rest.
He threw six innings Monday in Milwaukee for the evening half of a doubleheader against the Brewers at Miller Park.
Here are the lineups for Game 1 at PNC Park.
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, RF
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. DeJong, SS
6. Carpenter, 3B
7. Molina, C
8. O'Neill, LF
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Carlos Martinez, RHP (0-2, 10.32 ERA)
PIRATES
1. Frazier, 2B
2. Hayes, 3B
3. Moran, DH
4. Polanco, RF
5. Reynolds, LF
6. Newman, SS
7. Riddle, CF
8. Osuna, 1B
9. Murphy, C
Starting pitcher: Trevor Williams, RHP (1-7, 6.35 ERA)
Check back throughout the afternoon and evening for more updates from the doubleheader at PNC Park.
