Cardinals downsize scouting and minor-league coaching staff; promote Carlson; place Hudson on IL

PITTSBURGH — Referring often to the "uncertainty" ahead for the the Cardinals, MLB, the financial situation for both, and the minor-league season for 2021, John Mozeliak confirmed a reduction of staff that is taking place with his baseball operations department this week.
The Cardinals have as many as 12 coaching positions in the minor leagues that are not being renewed, and one full-time scout is not being renewed. Other part-timers will also not be back with the team.
The team's Cardinals Core program is also being put "on pause," Mozeliak said, and that means its staff is also not likely to be back for the 2021 season. That staff included former players Ryan Ludwick and Braden Looper, and it was part of a leadership development program for the team.
As part of the team's roster moves for Friday's doubleheader, outfielder Dylan Carlson returned to the team. He is on the active roster, and Mozeliak said the plan is to let him loose in the lineup again.
Dexter Fowler is on pace to join team in Kansas City if he continues on the current trends for his workouts at Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals are awaiting word on Dakota Hudson's health. He has a flexor tendon irritation, and the team is trying to determine the severity of the injury and the extent of the inflammation, Mozeliak said.
Mozeliak acknowledged the time is short for Hudson's return with only 10 days remaining in the regular season.
UPDATE: Hudson has been placed on the 10-day injury list, effectively ending his regular season. He has inflammation of his right forearm. The Cardinals have moved Crismatt onto the active roster.
Hudson pitched two innings Thursday night in the series opener against the Pirates before alerting the team of an unusual sensation in his right elbow.
He felt like he could get much force behind his breaking ball.
The Cardinals immediately removed him from the game and turned to the bullpen to cover the remaining six innings.
The Cardinals initially described Hudson's ailment as tightness in his right elbow. Manager Mike Shildt said the initial diagnosis immediately after the game was a "mild" forearm strain, but he cautioned that additional exams were necessary.
The Cardinals will have Carlos Martinez start Game 1 of the doubleheader, and because Austin Gomber pitched Thursday, righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon will get the start in Game 2.
Ponce de Leon will be pitching on short rest.
He threw six innings Monday in Milwaukee for the evening half of a doubleheader against the Brewers at Miller Park.
Here are the lineups for Game 1 at PNC Park.
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, RF
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. DeJong, SS
6. Carpenter, 3B
7. Molina, C
8. O'Neill, LF
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Carlos Martinez, RHP (0-2, 10.32 ERA)
PIRATES
1. Frazier, 2B
2. Hayes, 3B
3. Moran, DH
4. Polanco, RF
5. Reynolds, LF
6. Newman, SS
7. Riddle, CF
8. Osuna, 1B
9. Murphy, C
Starting pitcher: Trevor Williams, RHP (1-7, 6.35 ERA)
This is a developing story and will be updated from PNC Park.
