Cardinals downsize scouting and minor-league coaching staff; promote Carlson; place Hudson on IL

PITTSBURGH — Referring often to the "uncertainty" ahead for the the Cardinals, MLB, the financial situation for both, and the minor-league season for 2021, John Mozeliak confirmed a reduction of staff that is taking place with his baseball operations department this week.

The Cardinals have as many as 12 coaching positions in the minor leagues that are not being renewed, and one full-time scout is not being renewed. Other part-timers will also not be back with the team.

The team's Cardinals Core program is also being put "on pause," Mozeliak said, and that means its staff is also not likely to be back for the 2021 season. That staff included former players Ryan Ludwick and Braden Looper, and it was part of a leadership development program for the team.

As part of the team's roster moves for Friday's doubleheader, outfielder Dylan Carlson returned to the team. He is on the active roster, and Mozeliak said the plan is to let him loose in the lineup again.

Dexter Fowler is on pace to join team in Kansas City if he continues on the current trends for his workouts at Busch Stadium.