Cardinals' Edman continues his tour of positions

JUPITER, Fla.—Tommy Edman, programmed to play several positions this spring and during the season, will make his first start at second base Monday for the Cardinals after opening at shortstop last weekend.

Meanwhile, new infielder Brad Miller, who played second on Saturday, will be at shortstop Monday against Miami as John Gant makes the start, followed by Ryan Helsley.

Rangel Ravelo, normally a first baseman, will start in left field and Lane Thomas will be in center. Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschidt and Yadier Molina will be the top four hitters, as they were on Saturday. The Cardinals will be facing former Cardinal Sandy Alcantara, the centerpiece for the Marlins of the Marcell Ozuna trade a couple of years ago.

CARDINALS’ LINEUP

1. Dexter Fowler rf

2. Matt Carpenter 3b

3. Paul Goldschmidt dh

4. Yadier Molina c

5. Brad Miller ss

6. Tommy Edman 2b

7. Rangel Ravelo lf

8. Lane Thomas cf

9. John Nogowski 1b

RH John Gant p

