Cardinals' Edman continues his tour of the diamond

JUPITER, Fla.—Tommy Edman, programmed to play several positions this spring and during the season, will make his first start at second base Monday after opening at shortstop last weekend.

Meanwhile, new infielder Brad Miller, who played second on Saturday, will play shortstop Monday against Miami as John Gant makes the start, followed by Ryan Helsley.

Manager Mike Shildt said he planned to see both Miller and Edman in the outfield, too, besides at third base. Yairo Munoz, a Cardinals utilityman for the past couple of years who has slimmed down this spring at the club’s request, already has been in the outfield and infield in the first two games.

Rangel Ravelo, normally a first baseman, will start in left field. Rosters will expand by one in the regular season. “Twenty-sixth man, 13 position players. . .that creates more of an opportunity for a Ravelo to ultimately create different value for himself," said Shildt.

Lane Thomas will be in center. Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschidt and Yadier Molina will be the top four hitters, as they were on Saturday.

Kim, Cabrera both to start on Wednesday