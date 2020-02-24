Cardinals' Edman continues his tour of the diamond

JUPITER, Fla.—Tommy Edman, programmed to play several positions this spring and during the season, will make his first start at second base Monday after opening at shortstop last weekend.
Meanwhile, new infielder Brad Miller, who played second on Saturday, will play shortstop Monday against Miami as John Gant makes the start, followed by Ryan Helsley.
Manager Mike Shildt said he planned to see both Miller and Edman in the outfield, too, besides at third base. Yairo Munoz, a Cardinals utilityman for the past couple of years who has slimmed down this spring at the club’s request, already has been in the outfield and infield in the first two games.
Rangel Ravelo, normally a first baseman, will start in left field. Rosters will expand by one in the regular season. “Twenty-sixth man, 13 position players. . .that creates more of an opportunity for a Ravelo to ultimately create different value for himself," said Shildt.
Lane Thomas will be in center. Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschidt and Yadier Molina will be the top four hitters, as they were on Saturday.
Kim, Cabrera both to start on Wednesday
After lefthander Austin Gomber and righthander Alex Reyes make their spring debuts here Tuesday against Washington. Lefthander Kwang-Hyun Kim will start a game here Wednesday against Miami while Genesis Cabrera will face Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., the same day in a split-squad game.
“That doesn’t mean Cabrera is going to be a starter,” said Shildt. “We’ve got 13 guys competing for starters’ spots somewhere. And we adjust accordingly. Cabrera is one of them.”
Kim fanned two in his first inning for the Cardinals and Cabrera finished Saturday’s win by striking out three.
Staff ace Jack Flaherty will make the long trip to North Port, Fla., on Thursday to face Atlanta. “He gets to. He doesn’t have to,” said Shildt, smiling. “We all have choices but we view it as an opportunity. Jack is representative of our team. We’ll play anywhere, anytime. We love to play baseball. Jack’s a baseball player.”
Righthander Miles Mikolas, who had a platelet-rich plasma injection a week ago, has returned to modified duty but is not throwing. “They’re still worried about him making sharp movements,” said Shildt.
CARDINALS’ LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Matt Carpenter 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt dh
4. Yadier Molina c
5. Brad Miller ss
6. Tommy Edman 2b
7. Rangel Ravelo lf
8. Lane Thomas cf
9. John Nogowski 1b
RH John Gant p