Cardinals' errors on consecutive plays allow Cubs to pull away with 5-0 lead, Hendricks cruising

CHICAGO — It took three pitches for Monday afternoon's game at Wrigley Field to twist from a close game looking to find its pace to one that could have ripple effects into Tuesday for the Cardinals.

In the fifth inning, the Cubs had a 3-0 lead for pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who has pitched like he's needed even less than that.

On three consecutive pitches from rookie Johan Oviedo, the Cubs widened that to 5-0, and not one of the additional runs was earned.

Javier Baez hit a groundball to third that Matt Carpenter gloved and threw wide to receive a throwing error. Kyle Schwarber followed with a groundball on Oviedo's next pitch that could have been a double play. Second baseman Kolten Wong threw wide to pivot and the ball went into left field. Instead of two outs, Oviedo now had to deal with two Cubs, both in scoring position.

The next pitch, Willson Contreras poked into left field to score both of his teammates on a two-RBI single.

The errors proved costly on the scoreboard -- and beyond. The Cardinals were clearly trying to get Oviedo through five innings and leave one fewer inning for the bullpen to cover on the eve of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. Oviedo got two outs in the fourth and then the Cardinals went to lefty Tyler Webb.