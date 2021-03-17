Cardinals eschew DH as Waino hits against Astros: Hicks also to pitch

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—Adam Wainwright will hit for the first time this spring—he will get two other chances to do so—even though Wednesday night’s Cardinals exhibition game is in an American League setting here against the Houston Astros.
But manager Mike Shildt has pledged to his pitchers that they will get to bat in three starts before the regular season starts on April 1 and this will be the first of Wainwright’s three starts before that time. Shildt had told Wainwright he would hit in his previous start but changed his mind, prompting Wainwright to say he wanted to play center field the next day and get some at-bats.
Shildt, indeed, authored a lineup with Wainwright in center for the next game but did not submit it. Wainwright, nonetheless, was pleased.
Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks will make his second Grapefruit League appearance. He threw 18 strikes out of 22 pitches on Sunday but all of them were to one hitter, Luis Guillorme, who walked to cap an epic 12-minute battle.
Most of the Cardinals’ regulars will be in Wednesday's lineup, with third baseman Nolan Arenado, who got five at-bats in a simulated-game situation on Tuesday, the lone exception. Matt Carpenter will hit third and play third in Arenado’s stead.
With 11 spring games remaining, the regulars will play more innings and get more at-bats, making the time for the bench players more critical. But Shildt has been impressed by those scrapping for jobs.
“There have been a lot of guys who have earned their way onto the club,” said Shildt. “We just don’t know if we’re going to have enough seats at the table for them when we start the season.”
The composition of the bench, Shildt said, would depend on whether the club keeps 13 or 14 pitchers. But there will be some pinch hitting and bench opportunities in the game here on Wednesday as the Cardinals play National League style baseball.
One player who hasn’t played since the first couple of days of the exhibition games is outfielder Matt Szczur, who has healed from a quadriceps strain. "He's game ready," said Shildt.
Through 13 games, the Cardinals are 5-5-3. Wainwright’s outing against the Astros will be his third in succession against them this spring. He has given up two hits and a run to Houston in seven innings.
Daniel Ponce de Leon will start against Miami on Thursday night in Jupiter, Florida. Ponce de Leon's first three appearances were also against the Marlins.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Matt Carpenter 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Yadier Molina c