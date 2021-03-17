Cardinals eschew DH as Waino hits against Astros: Hicks also to pitch

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—Adam Wainwright will hit for the first time this spring—he will get two other chances to do so—even though Wednesday night’s Cardinals exhibition game is in an American League setting here against the Houston Astros.

But manager Mike Shildt has pledged to his pitchers that they will get to bat in three starts before the regular season starts on April 1 and this will be the first of Wainwright’s three starts before that time. Shildt had told Wainwright he would hit in his previous start but changed his mind, prompting Wainwright to say he wanted to play center field the next day and get some at-bats.

Shildt, indeed, authored a lineup with Wainwright in center for the next game but did not submit it. Wainwright, nonetheless, was pleased.

Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks will make his second Grapefruit League appearance. He threw 18 strikes out of 22 pitches on Sunday but all of them were to one hitter, Luis Guillorme, who walked to cap an epic 12-minute battle.

Most of the Cardinals’ regulars will be in Wednesday's lineup, with third baseman Nolan Arenado, who got five at-bats in a simulated-game situation on Tuesday, the lone exception. Matt Carpenter will hit third and play third in Arenado’s stead.