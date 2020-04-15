Cardinals establish $1 million fund for concession and cleanup workers, emergency crew, other game-day staff

With Major League Baseball still unsure when or if there will be games played this year at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals announced Tuesday afternoon a $1 million fund to offer financial support for concession workers, cleanup crew members, emergency medical staff and others on the game-day staff who work for companies that have contracts with the club.

This is the second fund of $1 million that the Cardinals have established since the coronavirus crisis cancelled spring training and forced the postponement of all games through at least mid-May.

In the announcement Tuesday, the Cardinals outlined how the new fund will be used for grants and organized by Cardinals Care, the charitable arm of the organization, and the St. Louis Community Foundation, which will administer the fund. The $1-million pool has been set aside for employees of companies, like Delaware North, for example, who work on a part-time or contract basis during game days at Busch. That group includes concession workers, vendors, security details, and even the emergency medical teams that staff every game.

The Cardinals estimate there will be 1,900 people eligible.