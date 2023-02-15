JUPITER, Fla. — Ten days before the first Grapefruit League exhibition game, Cardinals second-year manager Oliver Marmol deemed his club present and accounted for with the exception of right-handed reliever Giovanny Gallegos.

Gallegos’ absence for personal/family reasons had been expected. He’ll likely join the rest of the players at the club’s spring training facility within the next few days, Marmol said.

Monday marked the mandatory reporting date for pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic, while Wednesday served as the voluntary report date for the other pitchers and catchers. The mandatory report date for position players participating in the WBC comes on Thursday.

Gallegos, who will take part in the WBC for Team Mexico, led the Cardinals with 57 appearances last season. He also ranked second on the club with 14 saves behind only All-Star reliever Ryan Helsley’s team-leading 19.

Gallegos posted a 3.05 ERA with 12 holds and 14 saves (in 20 save opportunities). He struck out 73 batters and walked 18 in 59 innings. He finished the season with a 1.02 WHIP and opposing hitters batted .197 against him.

A few months after signing a two-year contract extension, Gallegos’ ability to adjust to the new Major League Baseball rules regarding pace of play will be something to keep an eye on throughout spring training and into the start of the regular season.

Beginning with this spring’s exhibition games, pitchers will be required to begin their pitching motion 15 seconds after they’ve received the ball if the bases are empty. They’ll be required to begin their motion 20 seconds after having received the ball with a runner or runners on base.

If a pitcher fails to begin his delivery in the allotted time, umpires will be instructed to call an automatic ball.

Last season, Gallegos averaged 25.8 seconds between pitches. That tied the New York Yankees’ Jonathan Loaisiga for the slowest tempo among qualified pitchers in the majors per MLB Statcast data.

The new rules also restrict pitchers to two pickoff or step-offs per plate appearance with a runner on base. If the pitcher steps off or attempts a pick-off for a third time during a plate appearance without picking off the runner, they’ll be called for a balk and the runner will advance.

Marmol said he didn’t see the new rules as a major issue for any of the Cardinals pitchers, with Gallegos that one exception.

“We’ll take a decent amount of time today and tomorrow with our minor-league staff to go through some of these,” Marmol said of the rules changes. “Specifically, the pickoff one – being able to only pick twice and the third time having to get him -- how that plays into first and third situations and ways other teams have exposed our Double-A and Triple-A staffs or how they exposed other teams.”

While the new rules will be in use during spring training games, they will not be implemented in WBC Tournament games.

Physical examinations accounted for a large chunk of the morning, and Marmol said there were no red flags with any of the players in camp as of midday Wednesday. — Lynn Worthy

MLB comes to town

Officials from Major League Baseball, including members representing the commissioner's office and umpires, spent several hours with Marmol and his staff Wednesday afternoon going over the new rules and how they'll be interpreted and applied.

One rule that will draw greater scrutiny this spring and into the season is how strict umpires will be with the balk call. Pitchers will have to come to a complete stop of their entire body. The toe taps and fidgets that have come into the game and are used by some pitchers to create rhythm or deception will result in a balk call. The Cardinals do not expect to have any of their pitchers, with the exception of Gallegos, fall into the group that has a delivery that must be changed.

Marmol said Major League Baseball will highlight any players who could run against the tighter call on the rule and alert teams so adjustment can be made in spring training. — Derrick Goold

Contreras has his own jersey

Cardinals prized free-agent addition catcher Willson Contreras worked out in a Cardinals jersey for the first time on Wednesday. While decked out in red during Tuesday’s workout, he wasn’t actually wearing a jersey.

However, Contreras went through his work with the No. 40 across his back. He caught a bullpen session from All-Star pitcher Miles Mikolas, and he showed off some seemingly-easy power in a batting practice session.

On his way out of the facility, Contreras also created a light-hearted scene when he stopped and pull out his cell phone to record teammate Juan Yepez’s interview session with St. Louis TV reporters.

“(He’s) way more personal that you would think from playing against him across the way,” Marmol said of Contreras. “This guy cares, and not only about himself. He cares about his teammates and learning his teammates. Early on right after we signed him, the first thing he wanted to do was basically get video and intel on each one of our guys, scouting reports on each one of our guys to learn them better and make sure he’s prepared coming into camp to make sure there wasn’t a learning curve once he got here.” — Worthy

Who inherits the Molina Corner?

Contreras has the job but not the primo corner location that long housed Yadier Molina in the Cardinals' spring training clubhouse. The far corner of the clubhouse — at 10:30 if 9 o'clock on a watch face is the main door — was a place where Molina would quietly hold court during the day, working on his glove or listening to players gathered around him.

That corner is now home to Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. They're separated by an empty locker, a perk of seniority.

Both have taken out a longterm lease on the coveted corner.

For the most part, the Cardinals' spring clubhouse is now organized by number, not position. So, No. 12 Jordan Hicks is between infielders such as No. 11 Paul DeJong and new No. 13 Juan Yepez. No. 36 Moises Gomez, the slugger from the minors, is right there close to No. 41 Contreras. The numbers are adjusted in the Molina Corner to allow for No. 21 Lars Nootbaar to be beside No. 28 Arenado on side and No. 46 Goldschmidt beside No. 27 Tyler O'Neill on the other.

Another adjustment to the chronological order is across the way, where No. 50 Adam Wainwright continues to make his spring home in the final locker on the far wall and beside him, per usual, is No. 22 Jack Flaherty. — Goold

Marmol looking for a mindset

Marmol spoke earlier in the week about a truer level of competition for jobs and roles in this year’s camp than is often the case during spring training. He hopes that leads to a “pedal down” approach from players during workouts and throughout camp.

He explained that approach doesn’t necessarily mean players going full-throttle on the first day of camp or potentially risking injury by going too hard or too fast too quickly.