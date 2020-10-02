Cardinals face Padres reliever Stammen, who hasn't started in 10 years

It’s “ride or die” with Cardinals manager Mike Shildt as he employs the same lineup Friday for Game 3 of the wild-card series in San Diego as he has used for the first two games of the series and on Sunday, the final day of the regular season.
Rookie Dylan Carlson will hit fourth behind Paul Goldschmidt, who has homered in each of the first two games. Yadier Molina is the club’s leading hitter at five for 10 (.500) for the first two games while Goldschmidt, Carlson and Dexter Fowler all are at .400. Paul DeJong and designated hitter Matt Carpenter are at .333.
The Cardinals have scored 16 runs with this lineup in the first two games of the series.
Shildt will send out presumptive ace Jack Flaherty, who will face reliever Craig Stammen, about the only reliever—the Padres used eight--not to appear in Thursday’s 11-9 Padres comeback victory. Stammen was 4-2 with a 5.62 earned run average during the regular season and is certain to be followed by a bevy of bullpenners. He pitched a scoreless inning in the first game of the series, striking out two.
The 36-year-old started 19 games in each of 2009 and 2010, his first two years with Washington, and none since. Goldschmidt has the most exposure against the righthander, having gone five for 17 (.294). Significantly, Wong, the first hitter whom Stammen will face, is three for five against Stammen.
Shildt, whose team has had a good read on almost all the Padres' pitchers, said, "Effectively, we've been able to turn the last couple of games into bullpen days."
As for his own bullpen, which has been called on from the fourth inning on in each of the first two games, Shildt said, "I would expect all hands are on deck. We're going to need innings out of Jack, ideally."
Cardinals lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Dylan Carlson lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Paul DeJong ss
7. Matt Carpenter dh
8. Dexter Fowler rf
9. Harrison Bader cf
RH Jack Flaherty p
San Diego lineup
1. Trent Grisham cf
2. Fernando Tatis Jr. ss
3. Manny Machado 3b
4. Eric Hosmer 1b
5. Tommy Pham lf
6. Mitch Moreland dh
7. Wil Myers rf
8. Austin Nola c
9. Jake Cronenworth 2b
RH Craig Stammen p
