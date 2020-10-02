Cardinals face Padres reliever Stammen, who hasn't started in 10 years

It’s “ride or die” with Cardinals manager Mike Shildt as he employs the same lineup Friday for Game 3 of the wild-card series in San Diego as he has used for the first two games of the series and on Sunday, the final day of the regular season.

Rookie Dylan Carlson will hit fourth behind Paul Goldschmidt, who has homered in each of the first two games. Yadier Molina is the club’s leading hitter at five for 10 (.500) for the first two games while Goldschmidt, Carlson and Dexter Fowler all are at .400. Paul DeJong and designated hitter Matt Carpenter are at .333.

The Cardinals have scored 16 runs with this lineup in the first two games of the series.

Shildt will send out presumptive ace Jack Flaherty, who will face reliever Craig Stammen, about the only reliever—the Padres used eight--not to appear in Thursday’s 11-9 Padres comeback victory. Stammen was 4-2 with a 5.62 earned run average during the regular season and is certain to be followed by a bevy of bullpenners. He pitched a scoreless inning in the first game of the series, striking out two.