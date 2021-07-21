Cardinals face their nemesis in Cubs' Hendricks

Oviedo had a thumbnail issue on Tuesday, which he told the staff about after the fifth inning. He faced only one batter in the sixth but Shildt said he did not believe the injury to be serious and the Cuban righthander is likely to take his turn Sunday in Cincinnati.

Cubs All-Star Kris Bryant, who came out of Tuesday’s game with a hamstring issue, was not in the Cubs’ lineup Wednesday. But he had not been traded—yet.

Mikolas to pitch Saturday for Memphis

Righthander Miles Mikolas, on the injured list with a forearm problem, will pitch for Memphis at Louisville on Saturday night. Righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, who will be brought back as a reliever, is slated to pitch an inning for Memphis at Louisville on Thursday night.

Shildt said righthander Jack Flaherty (oblique tear) is likely to have one more bullpen session before he faces hitters here, or on a rehab option.

Shildt doesn’t anticipate letdown

The Cardinals suffered perhaps their most difficult loss of the season on Tuesday when closer Alex Reyes blew a five-run lead in the ninth inning and the Cardinals lost to the Cubs 7-6.