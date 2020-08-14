Cardinals faced with 11 doubleheaders beginning Saturday

The Cardinals, who haven’t played a game this month, have almost all their marching orders for the rest of the season as Major League Baseball tries to get them as close to 60 games played as possible.

They face an imposing task of 11 doubleheaders and 53 games in 44 days, with one postponed doubleheader against Detroit still unaccounted for, leaving them at 58 games for the season. The Cardinals last played on July 29 in Minnesota.

On Saturday afternoon, the Cardinals will play the first in their raft of doubleheaders, facing the White Sox at Chicago in a twin bill that starts at 1:10.

Another doubleheader will come across town Monday afternoon, beginning at 4:15 p.m. against the Cubs, with yet another doubleheader slated for Wednesday at Wrigley Field, beginning at 1:20. The third game of a series in St. Louis wiped out by coronavirus concerns last weekend will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 5 at Wrigley.

The Cubs will be the home team in each first game of the doubleheader and the Cardinals the home team in the second.

A three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch which was postponed this past Monday through Wednesday, will be made up in two doubleheaders.