WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Cardinals three-game win streak came to an end on a ninth-inning walk-off sacrifice fly as they fell 3-2 to the Houston Astros in front of an announced 4,211 at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Saturday afternoon.

Astros shortstop Say Whitcomb’s fly ball to center field scored Alex McKenna with the game-winning run. Cardinals reliever James Naille gave up the final run and took the loss.

Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty allowed two runs on five hits in four innings in his second Grapefruit League start of the spring. Both runs came in the second inning.

Brendan Donovan (1 for 3) and Taylor Motter (1 for 4) each scored runs for the Cardinals in the top of the third inning.

Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker came out of the game after the top the second inning. In the bottom of the first, Walker remained down on a knee after he slid head-first into second base. He’d beat out an errant throw to first base on an infielder grounder, and he advanced to second when the ball caromed into foul territory.

The Cardinals called Walker’s injury a right shoulder strain. He’s scheduled to be reevaluated on Sunday, and his status is considered day-to-day.

Rated a top-five prospect in all of Minor League Baseball by Baseball America and MLBPipeline.com, Walker entered the day having been a breakout performer for the Cardinals in his first big-league camp. The non-roster invitee came into the game batting .438 (14 for 33) with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs in 11 games.

Chase Pinder replaced Walker, and Pinder smacked an RBI double in his first at-bat in the third inning. His double drove in Donovan after Motter had already scored on a wild pitch.

The score remained tied until the bottom of the ninth.

Other storylines

• Catcher Willson Contreras went 2 for 3 with a stolen base. In his last four games, including a World Baseball Classic exhibition against Nicaragua, Contreras has gone 5 for 14 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored.

• Cardinals relievers Wilking Rodriguez, Zack Thompson, Packy Naughton and Kodi Whitley each tossed a scoreless inning of relief after Flaherty turned the game over to the bullpen. Naughton struck out a pair of batters and didn’t allow a hit, while Rodriguez and Whitley each walked a batter but did not allow a hit.