The Cardinals took University of Kentucky junior lefthander Zack Thompson as the 19th pick in baseball’s free agent amateur draft Monday night and director of scouting director Randy Flores said, “The fact he remained at (No.) 19, we couldn’t have scripted better.”
But Thompson said he had no idea that the Cardinals would be part of that script. “It was kind of out of left field at the last minute,” said Thompson, by telephone.
“I hadn’t heard really anything from them. They just kind of popped up there. . . before the pick. I didn’t know what to expect but I definitely wasn’t expecting somebody that I really hadn’t heard from much this season to pop up like that. But I’m very glad they did.
“First-class organization, so much history, 11 World Series (winners),” said Thompson.
Explaining the modest contact, Flores said, “When you pick at No. 19, it’s hard to make a lot of calls because you don’t know what’s going to happen right in front of you. So it happened very fast.
“But silence does not mean out of mind for us.”
In the last 11 years, the Cardinals had taken future big-league pitchers Shelby Miller, Michael Wacha and Marco Gonzales with the 19th selection in the first round.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Thompson, who has had to overcome shoulder and elbow issues, was 6-1 with a 2.40 earned run average at Kentucky this season, including throwing nine innings against both Georgia, whom he blanked on two hits, and Florida. Scouts have tracked his fastball as one that averages in the low-90s but can hit 96 and he also has a good slider and a curveball and changeup, which are less effective.
Thompson is an Indiana high schooler who was an 11th round pick by Tampa Bay in 2016 but he failed his post-draft physical with a shoulder problem and went to college. He encountered elbow troubles as a sophomore at Kentucky, costing him two months, but didn’t miss a start this season.
“I’ve felt great all year,” said Thompson, the 11th ranked player by Baseball America. “I’ve been able to put all that (injury history) behind me. The way we handled the injuries in the past, we were very conservative. We took care of everything extra carefully.”
Flores said, “When you watch him live, you come away impressed with his physicality. You come away with his ability to spin the ball and, truly, you come away impressed with his guts and grit on the mound.”
Asked what assured him Thompson’s arm problems were no longer a problem, Flores said, “The simplest way to say it. . . 90 innings in the (Southeastern Conference). Like a lot of pitchers, myself included, a lot of times you have to work through some things but the fact he was able to bounce back and show the stuff that we believed was there answered the question for us.”
In those 90 innings, Thompson gave up only 59 hits, of which only three were homers, and he struck out a whopping 130 as hitters batted just .184 against him.
“In the future, I’d like to be a 200-inning guy every year,” Thompson said.
Thompson was a mid-week starter and reliever at Kentucky before becoming a starter in his last two seasons with the Wildcats. For his three seasons, he had an ERA of 3.20 and struck out 268 in 196 2/3 innings.
The recommended “slot” figure for the Cardinals to sign their first rounder is $3,359,000.
SUMMIT'S RUTLEDGE TAKEN BY NATS
Six-foot-eight Jackson Rutledge, a Rockwood Summit high schooler who was pitching in junior college at San Jacinto (Texas), was taken by Washington at No. 17, two picks ahead of the Cardinals. Rutledge had been a potential early-round pick a couple of years ago but had chosen to honor a commitment to the University of Arkansas, although he transferred from there. He was 7-1 with a 1.19 earned run average as a senior in high school at Summit.
“Congrats to him and kudos to the kid for improving,” said Flores.
CARDS TAKE HIGH SCHOOL CF IN 2ND ROUND
The Cardinals’ second-round pick was righthanded-batting center fielder Trejyn Fletcher, a Portland, Maine, high school senior who has committed to Vanderbilt. Fletcher spent his first two years of high school at a New York prep school, but because he repeated his freshman year at Trinity-Pawling school, Fletcher had been set to graduate next spring.
He had risen to No. 1 in scouting service Perfect Game’s class of 2020 rankings. But when he came back to Deering High School in February, he reclassified as a senior, thus becoming eligible for this year's draft upon graduating from high school.
Fletcher, who hit .456 and swiped 17 bases in 16 games, is the highest position player drafted out of a Maine high school. He throws 93 mph with a hard slider as a pitcher but he was taken as a position player for his potential as a 20-20 player (home runs, stolen bases).
“We’re excited about his tool-set,” said Flores. “Very, very intriguing.”
Reports are, however, he is raw as a hitter with a high leg kick that might have to be toned down and that he will need to be more refined as a base stealer and base runner although the speed is there.
“You could put wings on him and imagine him flying,” said Flores. “Pretty impressive.”
Second-round “slot” money is $1, 214,300 and Flores said, “We’re hopeful that we’re going to be able to get this done.
SON OF FORMER CARDINAL WITT GOES NO. 2
The son of a former Cardinal was the No. 2 pick. High school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., of Colleyville, Texas, was taken by the Kansas City Royals. His father, Bobby Witt Sr., a former No.3 overall pick, pitched part of one season for the Cardinals in 1998.
Witt, who pitched for 16 seasons and won 142 games overall, compiled a 2-5 record and 4.94 earned run average for the Cardinals but nobody was paying much attention because 1998 was the season Mark McGwire broke the home run record at 70.
The younger Witt was scouted by, among others, former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, who is an assistant to the Royals’ front office.
Selections from rounds 3-10 will be made on Tuesday and the draft will conclude on Wednesday, with rounds 11 through 40.