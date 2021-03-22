Cardinals' Flaherty sails through four but errant throws help seal four-run Marlins fifth

JUPITER, Fla.—Jack Flaherty, who had two spring training starts left before he opens the season in Cincinnati on April 1, knocked off four innings of one-hit shutout ball against the Miami Marlins on Monday. But, in the fifth, nearly everything went awry.

Flaherty fired a ball over first base and into the outfield, first baseman Matt Carpenter bobbled a throw and then threw poorly to the plate and Flaherty allowed a home run to Peyton Burdick besides wild-pitching another run home.

Suddenly, it was a four-run inning on the way to a 7-2 Miami win. And once Flaherty got to 90 pitches in the sixth, he was removed although center fielder Harrison Bader, from his vantage point, thought Flaherty looked "nasty." And manager Mike Shildt called Flaherty's body of work (minus the fielding) "fantastic."

Flaherty, who may face the Marlins again for a few innings on Saturday besides an almost certain start against them on April 7 during the regular season in Miami, was opposed by former Cardinals prospect Sandy Alcantara, an All-Star a couple of years ago and who will be Miami's first-game starter for the second season in succession, as will Flaherty.

Alcantara, who went 4 2/3 innings, was touched up only by Dylan Carlson, who continued his hot hitting with a home run in the second and a run-scoring single in the fourth.