Cardinals' Flaherty slated to pitch into the sixth against Marlins in next-to-last tuneup

JUPITER, Fla.—Jack Flaherty, who has two spring training starts left before he opens the season in Cincinnati on April 1, is scheduled to pitch into at least the sixth inning Monday as the Cardinals stand in as the visiting team against the Miami Marlins here.

Flaherty, who may face the Marlins again on Saturday besides an almost certain start against them on April 7 during the regular season in Miami, will be opposed by former Cardinals prospect Sandy Alcantara, an All-Star a couple of years ago.

Tyler Webb and Giovanny Gallegos are among those Cardinals pitchers also scheduled to work. Before the game, lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim will face Cardinals hitters for two or three innings in a simulated game on the back fields at the Cardinals’ complex.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that if Kim, whose spring work was stalled for a bit by a balky back, recovered well from this outing, his next action would be in a Grapefruit League game. The Cardinals will have six remaining after Monday.

Austin Dean, hitting .333 this spring, will play left field Monday with Matt Carpenter (one for 24, .040) at second base.